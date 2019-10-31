Daily News - October 31, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Darius Garland still trying to ‘knock some rust off’ early in rookie season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- One week into his NBA career, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Darius Garland is still searching for his old form.

“Trying to knock some of the rust off and just try to get my groove back,” Garland said following Wednesday’s shootaround. “A couple of shots I’ve been taking in games that I usually make.”

It’s only natural. Garland went nearly a year between playing in a competitive game. Sure, he received extended action in the exhibition finale, but the difference between that and the regular season in the NBA is significant. What awaited him couldn’t be simulated on the practice floor either. It’s going to take time. He’s even had a few people close to him express the need for patience over the last few days.

“Yeah, my family’s been on me about that, too,” Garland said when asked about his shots not falling. “Like, ‘Don’t worry about it. You haven’t played a game in like a year.’” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dylan Windler making progress toward return: ‘It’s going to be a good day when he gets back in there’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- As the Cleveland Cavaliers wrapped up Wednesday’s shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts, sidelined rookie Dylan Windler stayed a little longer to take part in some light spot-shooting work.

According to sources, Windler is progressing and has started to see more on-court activity recently.

There’s still no official word on Windler’s return date. The Cavs are going to continue to be cautious. Windler was originally estimated to be sidelined 4-6 weeks because of a stress reaction in his left leg that caused him to miss all of training camp, the preseason and the first three games of 2019-20. The one-month mark just passed a few days ago. If the injury takes him all the way to six weeks then his debut would be Nov. 8 -- a night the Cavs are in the nation’s capital to play the Washington Wizards.

Head coach John Beilein admitted that he’s already started envisioning Windler in his rotation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ youngsters grow up in 117-111 win against Chicago Bulls: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ veterans who are helping lay the foundation for a brighter future, set the tone during Wednesday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Their scoring, energy, defense, rebounding and leadership were all evident as the Cavaliers went toe-to-toe with the Chicago Bulls, who entered the season as a chic selection to sneak into the playoffs.

The youngsters -- a talented group expected to carry the torch into this new era -- helped finish it.

The Cavs claimed their second win of the season, 117-111. They remain undefeated at home. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

