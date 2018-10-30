Daily News - October 30, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers begin 'new chapter' with playoff goal the next to require evaluation
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The reasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers' dismissal of Tyronn Lue are numerous.
Near the top of the list: general manager Koby Altman believing this group -- an unusual mixture of veterans and young players -- needed a new voice.
In the short term, that's Larry Drew. He's literally the "voice."
At least, that's how he referred to himself since he's not yet ready to take the interim coach title without a new contract and some added security. That power play added a stunning wrinkle to Cleveland's post-Lue plan. But he doesn't really have much leverage in this scenario. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Larry Drew 'not the interim coach' of Cavaliers, would like security before officially taking bigger role
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Larry Drew wanted to make something perfectly clear following Monday's practice: He is the "voice" of the Cleveland Cavaliers and will continue to run the team like a "substitute teacher" in the aftermath of Tyronn Lue's abrupt firing.
But that's it. Any other characterization is inaccurate.
"I'm not the interim coach," Drew said emphatically. "I'm the voice right now. I'm sure you guys are aware that there are some talks that are going on. I don't know if any type of agreement or settlement will be made. I am prepared either way. I'll continue to do my job, but right now there's not been any type of agreement."
The Cavs fired Lue on Sunday morning after an 0-6 start to the season where the lack of competitiveness was glaring, losing four of the six games by double figures and never leading after halftime. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers exercise third-year option on Ante Zizic, source says
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their third-year option on center Ante Zizic, a source tells cleveland.com.
The Cavaliers had until Oct. 31 to make the decision. This keeps Zizic, 21, with the Cavaliers through the 2019-20 season.
Zizic was acquired from the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017 -- part of the Kyrie Irving package.
The second-year man is averaging 3.4 points on 66.7 percent from the field to go with 2.0 rebounds in 7.2 minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
