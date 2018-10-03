Daily News - October 3, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers show off faster pace Tyronn Lue has been stressing: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the preseason with an impressive 102-95 win against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Yes, it’s only an exhibition game and the starters played just one half, but as head coach Tyronn Lue said afterwards, the Cavs are trying to win each time they take the court.

Getting that victory made Tuesday a success.

Only the smiling faces in the locker room weren't simply a result of the final score. The Cavs have been working on a new offensive approach all camp and trying to sharpen their communication on defense. There was some worry from Lue that the team was actually a bit behind on the offensive end heading into the opener. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton displays traits in NBA debut that Cavaliers have seen all training camp

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The message from head coach Tyronn Lue to rookie point guard Collin Sexton prior to his first NBA game was short and to the point: Play hard and be yourself.

So far, so good.

Sexton was the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer, pouring in 15 points on 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range, in his debut Tuesday night against the Celtics.

"I thought I did pretty good," Sexton said following the Cavaliers' 102-95 win. "Made some mistakes, but as I continue playing, those mistakes will be less and less. I feel like it was a good night."

There isn't much to complain about for the new-look Cavs, especially when it comes to Sexton's performance. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love stars in new role, helps lead Cavaliers to 102-95 win in preseason opener

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- In a year where nearly everything is supposed to be different, the Cleveland Cavaliers' first preseason game had a familiar vibe -- and it started with the opening possession.

Kevin Love caught an entry pass along the baseline, faced the hoop and canned a 14-foot jumper. It was the beginning of his big night, which helped push the Cavaliers to a 102-95 win against the Boston Celtics Tuesday.

In past seasons, the Cavaliers ran the first play of the game for Love, hoping it would help him find an early rhythm. This season, it's out of necessity.

That's one of the many changes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: