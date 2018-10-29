Daily News - October 29, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Interim coach Larry Drew reluctant to commit to Cavaliers without long-term deal, report says

Author: Gabrielle McMillen

Publication: Sporting News

Larry Drew was just promoted as the Cavaliers' interim coach after Tyronn Lue was fired, but he's hesitant about taking on head coaching duties without a long-term deal.

According to ESPN, Drew is willing to take over immediate coaching duties to help the Cavaliers transition, but doesn't want to commit to the rest of the season without some sort of contract beyond 2018-19.

Per ESPN, Cleveland and Drew are having ongoing talks to reach a resolution.

Drew took over for Lue last season after Lue had a health scare in March. In that time, he went 8-1 with the team. In four seasons as head coach with the Hawks and the Bucks, Drew has a 143-169 record. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Why Cleveland Cavaliers felt Tyronn Lue wasn't the 'right fit' for this group

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the Cavaliers elevated Tyronn Lue to head coach on Jan. 22, 2016, taking over for embattled David Blatt, Lue was the perfect person for the job.

That was a veteran group, one with title aspirations. Cleveland needed a player's coach who had earned LeBron James' respect and spent plenty of time around some of the NBA's finest. His resume gave him credibility. It allowed him to challenge James and some of the other vets. He built trust that Blatt lost. The bold stroke by then-GM David Griffin ultimately led to the Cavaliers' first NBA championship a few months later.

The Cavaliers still feel Lue -- labeled an "incredible coach" by a source that spoke with cleveland.com Sunday afternoon -- would be an ideal fit for a roster loaded with experience, perhaps one capable of competing for a championship immediately. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Love’s sore foot could require longer-term time off

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Amico Hoops

Kevin Love has missed the last two games for the Cleveland Cavaliers because of left foot soreness.

The five-time All-Star forward also sat out three of Cleveland’s four preseason games because of the same ailment.

NBA insider Marc Stein of The New York Times reports Love’s sore foot has the Cavaliers’ organization concerned.

Love, 30, is averaging team-highs in points (19.0) and rebounds (13.5) for the Cavaliers, along with 3.5 assists in 34.0 minutes in the four games for which he’s answered the bell.

Despite those solid numbers, the former UCLA star, acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett in the summer of 2014, has really struggled with his shot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

