Daily News - October 28, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers fight, but still can't finish in loss against Indiana Pacers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their sixth straight game to open the season, something that hasn't happened in more than 20 years -- a stretch that goes back to the 1995-96 campaign.

Saturday's game, a 119-107 defeat against Indiana, followed a familiar script.

The Cavaliers hung with a superior opponent for nearly a half before one poor stretch left them climbing a steep mountain the rest of the night.

Against the Pacers -- a playoff team last season -- that stretch came midway through the third quarter, as Indiana pushed the lead to 15 points following Victor Oladipo's layup.

Indy Pulls Away Late to Keep Cavs Winless

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- It seems like the Wine & Gold are getting closer to that coveted first win – going toe-to-toe with the team that flummoxed them a season ago for 48 minutes. But in the end, the Pacers were just too much for the new-look Cavaliers, who fell to 0-6 on the season after dropping a 119-107 decision on Saturday night at The Q.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Victor Oladipo combined for 49 of Indiana’s 119 points and the Pacers shot 65 percent from the floor to keep Cleveland winless after six outings.

The Cavaliers featured six players in double-figures and got another big night from their bench – with the reserves combining for 54 points in the loss. Cleveland stayed in it on Saturday night by being extremely efficient from the stripe, out-rebounding Indy by 15 and limiting the Pacers to just five triples on the night.

Pacers 119, Cavaliers 107: Struggling Cavs still winless this season

Author: Ryan Lewis

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers will have to wait at least a couple more nights for their first win of the season.

After a solid start to Saturday night’s game, the Cavs fell behind in the second half and couldn’t stop the defensive leaks in a 119-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs dropped to an NBA-worst 0-6.

The Pacers opened red hot from the field, making their first nine shots from the floor, but a slew of turnovers allowed the Cavs to keep pace. Cedi Osman and George Hill led the way with seven and six points, respectively, in that stretch.

