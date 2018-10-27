Daily News - October 27, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, Game 6 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (0-5) will try to get their first win of the season, as they host the Indiana Pacers (3-2) on Saturday night -- a rematch of last year's first-round playoff matchup.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs topped the Pacers 105-101 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on April 29, 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Why are they having so many problems? -- Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

ABOUT TYRONN LUE

When you have LeBron James, coaching is hard...and easy.

Hard because of the "title or nothing" expectations. Hard because James is the sun in this basketball universe. It all revolves around him: front office, coaching staff and teammates. That's also because he generates so much light and energy.

#CavsPacers Game Preview - October 27, 2018

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold return to The Land on Saturday night to battle the Indiana Pacers in the first leg of a three-game home stand. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

On Saturday against Indiana, Cleveland will be looking to grab not only their first win of the season, but an important Divisional victory.

