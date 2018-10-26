Daily News - October 26, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs PG Collin Sexton was on-time and on-target in the fourth against Detroit, and that’s a good sign

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT — Cavaliers rookie point guard Collin Sexton played one of his best all-around quarters of the young season in the fourth on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons and nearly led Cleveland to its first victory in come-from-behind fashion.

Sexton scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth and hooked up with sharpshooter Kyle Korver to assist on three field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers as the Cavs rallied late to cut Detroit’s lead to six with just under a minute to play.

Despite the comeback falling short, coach Tyronn Lue said Sexton showed tremendous growth, especially in his understanding of how to play with a veteran like Korver, who’s 16-point outburst in the fourth was manufactured in large part thanks to Sexton’s hustle and vision.

“The passes have to be timing,” Lue said. “They have to be on-time, on-target. Teams are trying to take (Korver) out of the offense. Tonight (Sexton) did a good job of delivering the basketball a few times to Kyle, getting him shots. I thought he understood when to push the basketball and attack in transition.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

If Cedi Osman wants opponents to show his jump shot a little more respect, he’s got a lot of work to do

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters prior to Thursday’s 110-103 loss to Detroit that forward Cedi Osman takes it personally when opponents slide under screens defensively and concede him open jump shots.

“That’s the mentality he has,” Lue said. “He says he feels it’s disrespectful.”

Osman, the second-year man out of Turkey, proceeded to go out and shoot 1-for-8 (12.5 percent) from the floor against the Pistons with his only make coming on a 3-point attempt in the first quarter.

Among his missed shots were two layups, a fadeaway jumper and two mid-range pull-ups that clanked off the rim. It’s a puzzling development for Osman, who shot well from the floor in the first two games of the season, averaging 19.5 points in contests against Toronto and Minnesota. But since then he’s dropped to 29 percent shooting from the field including 27 percent from beyond the arc. A few lockers over, Kevin Love was getting dressed before meeting with the media. When it was Love's turn, he echoed Thompson's sentiment. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers still winless after 110-103 loss to Detroit Pistons

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT -- With leading scorer Kevin Love sidelined by a foot injury, the Cleveland Cavaliers turned to veteran shooter Kyle Korver for offense in the fourth quarter Thursday. But it was Detroit's frontcourt tandem of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin that took control as the Pistons held on for a 110-103 victory against the winless Cavs at Little Caesars Arena.

Cleveland cut a 12-point Pistons fourth-quarter lead to six with a minute left behind a four-point play by Korver, who was fouled by Detroit's Reggie Bullock as he drained a 3-pointer.

But with 30 seconds remaining and the Cavaliers trailing 108-101, rookie Collin Sexton battled three Pistons players to the floor chasing a loose ball in front of the Detroit bench. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue crossed the midcourt line to plead his case with officials, who ruled a jump ball between Sexton and Langston Galloway and assessed a technical foul to Lue for being out of the coaches box. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: