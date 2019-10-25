Daily News - October 25, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers to hold ‘moment of celebration’ for late play-by-play man Fred McLeod during home opener

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will hold a “moment of celebration” for late play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod during the first timeout of Saturday night’s home opener.

McLeod, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 9.

Shortly after his death, the Cavaliers announced plans to honor McLeod at various points this season. They named the media space at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after McLeod and will eventually hold an official dedication event when all the work in The Fred McLeod TV Studio and Media Workroom is complete.

Saturday’s plan is the latest way for the Cavs to pay respect to the 14-year play-by-play voice. While a “moment of silence” is the typical approach, the Cavs felt it was more fitting to commemorate McLeod in a unique way -- one that matches the uplifting, energetic and positive approach that McLeod brought to Fox Sports Ohio since 2006. A video tribute will be played during the celebration as well. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: For openers, it could have been worse

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after watching the Cavaliers lose to Orlando, 94-85, in the season opener Wednesday, and heading into Saturday’s home opener against Indiana:

1. I was expecting worse when it came to the Cavs’ first game of the season. They played Orlando, a surprise team last season that won the Southeast Division and made the playoffs. They were 22-9 in their final 31 games, ranking No. 1 defensively in the NBA in that span.

2. The Magic came back with the same basic team, the same defensive determination and the excitement of a young team with a playoff mindset. Orlando president Jeff Weltman, the son of former Cavs GM Harry Weltman, has done a great job putting together the Magic.

3. That said, it was no surprise the Cavs were held to 85 points, shooting 37 percent (26 percent on 3-pointers). The Cavs also are pretty clueless when it comes to running Coach John Beilein’s motion offense. That’s not a big surprise. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers, Cedi Osman agree to four-year contract extension

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers and starting small forward Cedi Osman agreed to four-year, $30.8 million contract extension late Thursday night, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Sources say the deal has a non-guaranteed fourth year while declining over time.

A team-friendly contract, Osman will make, according to sources, $8.75 million in the 2020-21 season, $8.05 million in 2021-22 and $7.35 million in 2022-23. The fourth, non-guaranteed year, is worth $6.65 million.

The structure of this deal shows Cleveland’s front office was looking ahead to the future while also trying to reward Osman for what he’s already accomplished -- and how much improvement they expect him to make this season.

Osman’s third year, the final guaranteed season of this new contract, lines up with the first year of a future Collin Sexton contract extension -- if the 2018 No. 8 draft pick continues to grow and keeps proving that he can be a integral piece of the Cavaliers’ rebuild. The timing on Osman’s fourth year isn’t an accident either, as that’s when 2019 draft class (Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr.) could potentially be up for raises. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

