Daily News - October 25, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' lack of playmakers continuing to show: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their fourth straight game to open the season -- the first time that's happened since 2003-04 when they lost five consecutive out of the gate during LeBron James' rookie campaign.

Here are five observations following the 102-86 loss:

Playmakers lacking

Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. led the Cavaliers in assists on Wednesday night. The two primary centers. Nope, that’s not a typo. They each had four.

Starting point guard George Hill had zero. Backup lead guard Collin Sexton had one.

As a team, the Cavs had just 18 against the Nets. And on the season, Cleveland ranks just 25th in assist percentage. (52.8). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson want to see more 'fight' but too early to say Cavaliers have 'quit'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There's already a long list of responses that provide a window into how the Cleveland Cavaliers have started the season.

Tristan Thompson added another late Wednesday night.

One game after using the term "embarrassing" to describe a loss, the veteran condemned Cleveland's fight in the most recent double-digit defeat.

"If you don't fight you don't give yourself a chance. You've got to fight out there and take it kind of personal," Thompson said following the 102-86 loss. "At the end of the day, coaches, fans, everyone can live with the team playing hard and giving an effort. Fall short, you can live with those results. But if you're not giving yourself an effort or a fight, you've got no chance in this league."

A few lockers over, Kevin Love was getting dressed before meeting with the media. When it was Love's turn, he echoed Thompson's sentiment. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers to find out what they're made of after fourth straight loss: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Well, LeBron James may win the race with his old team after all -- the one to a first win this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered Wednesday's game as one of a quartet of teams without a victory. They had their fourth chance on Wednesday night to put a notch in that column against the Brooklyn Nets while also boosting morale following a few tough days, as Sunday's embarrassing loss in the home opener festered.

But after an admirable first half, staying even with the Nets, the Cavs got run off their own home floor for the second straight game, losing 102-86.

"We've got to be able to sustain it," head coach Tyronn Lue said. "I thought we did a good job in the first half of being physical, fighting over screens and even competing when we weren't making shots. And that third quarter we wasn't making shots. That let our defense down and we can't do that. The margin for error for us is too small right now to give in to that." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

