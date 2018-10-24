Daily News - October 24, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Are Cleveland Cavaliers becoming too enamored with basketball's most inefficient shot?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It wasn't that long ago when the Cleveland Cavaliers lived by the "layups and 3s" mantra.

That approach -- a system centered on the game's most wondrous superstar LeBron James, combined with All-Star talent, skillful perimeter shooters and deadly isolations -- led to the Cavaliers crafting an offense that ranked top 5 in rating four straight years.

The Cavs also finished alongside the NBA's elite in effective field goal percentage.

The offensive rating statistic measures points per 100 possessions. Effective field goal percentage adjusts for the fact that 3-point field goals are worth 50 percent more than 2-point field goals. That's the added parameter that means so much more in this pace-and-space era.

The Cavaliers have seemingly abandoned that old philosophy, becoming more enamored with the league's most inefficient shot -- the mid-range jumper. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue vows to sit players who don't communicate on defense

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers scrapped their team-wide film session after an embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the home opener.

They didn't need to see it. They already know the root of the defensive issues, once again claiming that familiar 29th spot in NBA defensive rating. Instead, they went over numerous things and talked through potential changes ahead of Wednesday's game vs. Brooklyn, turning over various stones in hopes of fixing the defense.

The problem starts with, but isn't necessarily limited to, communication breakdowns -- in transition and on switches.

"I think the biggest thing is communication," head coach Tyronn Lue said on Tuesday. "When you're switching you have to call the switches out so the man can't get behind and get dunks and layups and easy shots."

The Cavs have a motto on defense: ELC. That stands for early, loud and continuous. They reference it every day. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsNets Game Preview - October 24, 2018

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night at The Q for the first leg of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavaliers may have had a slow start to their 2018-19 Regular Season, but despite their recent skid, the club has played well in many different facets of the game, especially in the scoring and rebounding departments.

Cleveland has had at least five players score in double-digits in all three games this season, including six players with 10 points or more in each of the last two. The six players to top 10 points in Sunday’s home opener against Atlanta were Jordan Clarkson (19), Kevin Love (16), George Hill (16), Rodney Hood (13), Cedi Osman (12) and Tristan Thompson (11).

In terms of rebounding, the Cavs have outrebounded their opponent in each game this season, averaging 47 boards to their opponents' 42.7. Kevin Love leads the team with 14.3 boards per night (tied for third-best in NBA), followed by Tristan Thompson (10.7 RPG) and Cedi Osman (5.3 RPG). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

