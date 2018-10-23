Daily News - October 23, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

By the Numbers: Through the First Week

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

Despite a slow start to the 2018-19 campaign, there have been some bright spots in the Wine & Gold's start to the new season and Cavs.com takes a look at some facts and stats through the first three games in this edition of By the Numbers, presented by FanDuel.

112.7 … points per game average by the Wine & Gold through the first three games.

6 … different Cavs have scored in double-figures at least once in those trio of contests.

5 … players averaging double-figures in points so far this season.

.451 … field goal percentage averaged by the Wine & Gold during the opening week. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers still haunted by defensive communication issues

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — Two days before Halloween last season, guard Dwyane Wade believed he knew how to fix what ailed the Cavaliers defense.

“We have to continue to constantly communicate as teammates. We can’t get quiet when things go the other way,” Wade said.

Wade voiced that concern until he was traded to the Miami Heat on Feb. 8. Since ghosts and goblins cavorted in 2017, the Cavs have added seven new rotation players and lost four-time league MVP LeBron James, and the issue remains.

Defensive shortcomings continued in the Cavs’ home opener Sunday night, a 133-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena.

In the Cavs’ first two losses at Toronto and Minnesota, getting back in transition was the problem. That improved — the Hawks scored just 11 fast-break points, shooting 3-for-9 from the field in such instances. - CLICK HERE to read full story.