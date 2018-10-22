Daily News - October 22, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson bemoan 'embarrassing, alarming' loss to the Atlanta Hawks

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Late Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers left the Target Center in Minneapolis feeling proud of their effort despite a second-straight loss to open the season.

They weren't happy per se. After all, it was another defeat.

This is the NBA, where there are no moral victories, not even against a superior opponent with playoff aspirations. But for a "growing team," which is the classification leader Kevin Love has used since training camp, the Cavaliers felt they were heading in the right direction.

Not anymore. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' shoddy defense spoils home opener in 133-111 loss to Hawks: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue was asked pregame how to best define a good night on defense with the league's widespread offensive eruption.

"I don't even really know," he said.

Well, the Cavaliers' performance on Sunday night against the woebegone Atlanta Hawks -- who had lost their first two games by double figures -- certainly doesn't qualify.

The Cavs lost their home opener, 133-111, failing to correct many of the same issues that plagued them in back-to-back losses to open the season. The Cavs hung for the first quarter. Then came a paltry second, digging way too deep a hole. Despite fighting for the entire second half, winning the final 24 minutes for the second consecutive matchup, the Cavs' rally fell short. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Young, Hawks Spoil Wine & Gold's Home Opener

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- As it had been in their first two contests of the season, the second quarter blues put the Cavaliers in a hole. But unlike those first two games, the third and fourth quarter were just as brutal.

After building up a 15-point edge in the first quarter, things began slipping away in the second – with the Hawks going off for 40 points to surge ahead at half. The beat went on after intermission and Trae Young put on a clinic that kept the Cavaliers winless – dropping the, 133-111, decision on Sunday night at The Q.

Young put on a historic performance – going off for 35 points and 11 assists in just the third game of his NBA career. The last rookie to post numbers like that was the player he’d been compared to heading into the Draft – Stephen Curry, back in 2010.

Cleveland came out on fire – shooting 58 percent through the first 12 minutes and taking a double-digit lead midway through the opening quarter. But by the four-minute mark of the second, Atlanta had tied the score. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: