Daily News - October 21, 2018
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 3 preview and listings
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After two straight games on the road to start the 2018-19 season, the Cavaliers will return to Cleveland for the home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.
Last meeting: The Cavs won 123-107 on Feb. 9, 2018, as former Hawk Kyle Korver scored a game-high 30 points.
Cavs minute: The Cavs have won three straight games over Atlanta, tallying at least 120 points and 30 assists in each outing. Over that stretch, Cleveland has averaged 122.3 points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers using Cedi Osman like LeBron James: Fedor's five observations
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their second game of the season, falling 131-123 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
The game followed the script of the opener.
The Cavs hung for the first quarter. Then came a paltry second, digging way too deep a hole. Despite fighting for the entire second half, winning the final 24 minutes for the second consecutive matchup, the Cavs' rally fell short. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
#CavsHawks Game Preview - October 21, 2018
Author: Joe Sykes
Publication: Cavs.com
The Cavaliers are back in The Land on Sunday for their 2018-19 Home Opener as they take on the Southeast Division's Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff from The Q is at 6:00 p.m. (ET).
The Wine & Gold have had plenty of success during past home openers. In fact, the Cavs are 9-4 in their last 13 home openers at Quicken Loans Arena, winning each of the last three, including a, 102-99, victory over the Celtics last season. Sunday night marks the first time that Cleveland opens their home slate against Atlanta.
Cleveland will hope that their first game at The Q this season will also be their first win after dropping their first two games on the road to Toronto and Minnesota. Despite the 0-2 start the Wine & Gold are putting up solid numbers in each facet of the game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (10/21) Cavaliers notebook: Thriving in LeBron James’ role as playmaker, Cedi Osman proves he was paying attention Akron Beacon Journal
- (10/21) New-look Cavaliers opening home portion of the 2018-19 season News-Herald
- (10/21) Cavaliers look like a 36-46 team in first year without LeBron News-Herald
- (10/21) Cavaliers want to start quickly in home opener with Hawks on Oct. 21 News-Herald
- (10/21) Coach Lue looks for better transition defense as Cavs prepare to defend home court 92.3 The Fan
- (10/21) Charge set training camp roster Canton Repository