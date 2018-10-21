Daily News - October 21, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 3 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After two straight games on the road to start the 2018-19 season, the Cavaliers will return to Cleveland for the home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Last meeting: The Cavs won 123-107 on Feb. 9, 2018, as former Hawk Kyle Korver scored a game-high 30 points.

Cavs minute: The Cavs have won three straight games over Atlanta, tallying at least 120 points and 30 assists in each outing. Over that stretch, Cleveland has averaged 122.3 points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers using Cedi Osman like LeBron James: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their second game of the season, falling 131-123 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

The game followed the script of the opener.

The Cavs hung for the first quarter. Then came a paltry second, digging way too deep a hole. Despite fighting for the entire second half, winning the final 24 minutes for the second consecutive matchup, the Cavs' rally fell short. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsHawks Game Preview - October 21, 2018

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers are back in The Land on Sunday for their 2018-19 Home Opener as they take on the Southeast Division's Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff from The Q is at 6:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold have had plenty of success during past home openers. In fact, the Cavs are 9-4 in their last 13 home openers at Quicken Loans Arena, winning each of the last three, including a, 102-99, victory over the Celtics last season. Sunday night marks the first time that Cleveland opens their home slate against Atlanta.

Cleveland will hope that their first game at The Q this season will also be their first win after dropping their first two games on the road to Toronto and Minnesota. Despite the 0-2 start the Wine & Gold are putting up solid numbers in each facet of the game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

