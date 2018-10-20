Daily News - October 20, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers reach a few goals in loss against Minnesota, just not the one that matters most
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
MINNEAPOLIS - Internally, the Cleveland Cavaliers have numerous goals for the 2018-19 season.
At the very top of the list is what matters most: winning. And thus far, that column remains empty.
"We want to win so it's not like we're happy for the loss," head coach Tyronn Lue said following the 131-123 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves. "It's not a moral victory for us at all."
Beyond winning, the Cavaliers want to play an inspirational brand of team basketball. At least, that's how chairman Dan Gilbert has phrased it.
From that standpoint, Friday night was a smashing success. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers can't overcome dreadful second quarter, lose to Timberwolves 131-123
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
MINNEAPOLIS -- For the second straight game, the Cleveland Cavaliers hung with a superior opponent in the first quarter and were forced to fight their way back the rest of the night because of one lousy quarter, something they can no longer afford.
Once again, it was the second.
Shades of Wednesday night in Toronto, the Cavaliers were defenseless as the Minnesota Timberwolves sprinted in front against Cleveland's mostly-unreliable reserves, building the lead to 20 points at one point in the first half before thwarting the Cavs' late comeback attempt.
Cleveland lost its second straight game, 131-123. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavs Can't Close Out Comeback in Minnesota
Author: Joe Gabriele
Publication: Cavs.com
Wrap-Up -- The Timberwolves eventually outlasted the Cavaliers on Friday night, but when it was all said and done, they knew they were in a fight.
The Wine & Gold nearly erased a 21-point deficit, mounting a furious second half rally that fell just short – dropping the 131-123 decision at the Target Center as they head home searching for their first victory of the season.
Just when things looked like they would get out of hand in the third quarter – with Minnesota building its lead to 21 points – the Cavaliers began chipping away, cutting the T-Wolves lead in half by the end of the period. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
