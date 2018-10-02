Daily News - October 2, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Larry Nance Jr. added 10 pounds this summer. He wanted to get bigger and stronger, preparing himself to fight centers on the block.

It might not be needed.

Head coach Tyronn Lue revealed his grand plan at center last week. In simple terms, the nightly starter will be determined by the matchup. Against the bruising bigs -- Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Dwight Howard of the Wizards, Chicago's Robin Lopez and Detroit All-Star Andre Drummond, among others -- Thompson will get the start.

In other games where the Cavaliers play against smaller 5s, Nance will start.

"I love a good battle," Nance said following Monday's practice. "At the same time, it's one of those things where having a position battle can sometimes pull you apart a little bit and me and Tristan, since I got here he's been awesome for me and I think I've been good for him. Just bouncing ideas off each other and like, 'Hey I see what's going on. Just tough through it.'"

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kyle Korver wanted to make something clear when asked about the Cleveland Cavaliers' new offensive approach, one necessitated by the loss of LeBron James this summer and Kyrie Irving a year earlier.

"Not that I hated it before," Korver said. "I like basketball. But I definitely like to move. That's a big part of my game and it always has been. Running around and trying to create offense with energy."

Korver's clarification is wise. It's tough to nitpick a system that finished top 5 in offensive efficiency four straight years. No matter how the Cavaliers went about it and as frustrating as it was from time to time, the system yielded the desired results.

With a floundering defense, the Cavs demanded excellence on the other end. That's why during the three years with James, Irving and Kevin Love, the Cavs rightly leaned heavily on the trio and everyone else filled in around. The Big Three model was designed to put play terminators -- essentially shooters and spacers -- around play creators.

INDEPENDENCE — Larry Nance Jr. sees positives in Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue’s decision to have him split the starting center position with Tristan Thompson.

Lue said Saturday that Thompson would get the nod against taller, more physical big men and Nance would be the starter against smaller bigs.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Nance said after practice Monday at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

When the Cavs open the preseason Tuesday night at Boston, Lue said Thompson would be the first to take on the Celtics' Al Horford, with George Hill, Cedi Osman, Rodney Hood and Kevin Love rounding out the Cavs lineup.

