Daily News - October 19, 2018

Kevin Love: Cleveland Cavaliers can no longer 'just rely on our talent'

Author: Ben Axelrod

Publication: WKYC

Over the course of the past few seasons, the Cleveland Cavaliers probably shouldn't have been as dominant as they were against the Toronto Raptors.

Anytime the two Eastern Conference contenders would meet up, they were often even statistically and in last year's case, the Raptors were a whole nine games better than the Cavs through the regular season. Nevertheless, Cleveland has possessed an astonishing 15-2 record against Toronto dating back to Game 5 of the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals -- including two sweeps in each of the past two postseasons.

The difference hasn't been difficult to decipher.

While the Raptors may have seemed comparable to -- or in some cases, better than -- the Cavs on paper, Cleveland always possessed a significant talent advantage in its head-to-head matchups with Toronto. In particular, LeBron James was always the best player on the court anytime the Cavs faced the Raptors over the course of the past four years -- and it often wasn't close. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

A.C. Blog: Hungry For The Wolves

Author: Austin Carr

Publication: Cavs.com

Hey, Cavalier fans! It’s Austin – checking in from the Twin Cities while we get ready for Friday night. What’s happening?

Overall, I was pretty happy with the Cavs’ energy and effort against Toronto in the opener. I thought we fought and we competed. But right now, the Raptors are playing for a Championship, trying to get to the Championship, that next level. And right now, we're playing for respect.

And it's a different mindset.

In the preseason, Boston really didn't play with the mentality and intensity that they usually bring. But then we played the Pacers, who were playing with a regular season energy during the Preseason. And the same thing with Detroit. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsWolves Game Preview - October 19, 2018

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold wrap up their season-opening road trip with an inter-conference showdown on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff from the Target Center is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavaliers are looking to regroup after falling to the Toronto Raptors, 116-104, on Wednesday night in Canada.

Despite allowing the Raptors to go on a few runs throughout the game, the Cavs battled back in the second half. In fact, they were even able to cut a 20-point Raptors lead to just seven points by the time the fourth quarter started. A big reason they were able to rally was the Wine & Gold's ability to take advantage of second chance and fast break opportunities, converting 15 second chance points and 18 fast break points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

