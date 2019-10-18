Daily News - October 18, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Ante Zizic to miss approximately one month with plantar fasciitis in left foot

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic will be sidelined about a month with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Zizic, who added strength and trimmed his body fat this summer in hopes of competing for backup center minutes, missed all four preseason games with soreness in his foot. An MRI at the Cleveland Clinic revealed the plantar fasciitis diagnosis that will require a period of treatment and rehabilitation. His return-to-play status will be updated as appropriate.

Following Thursday’s practice, another one that he couldn’t participate in, Zizic was using crutches to get around for the first time, pointing to something more serious than initially believed.

Zizic, 22, is in the third year of his four-year rookie-scale contract. The Cavs have until Oct. 31 to determine if they are going to pick up his fourth-year option. This setback doesn’t help, considering the revamped coaching staff hasn’t had time to work with Zizic in practice. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Jordan Clarkson ended up in a couple’s wedding photos: ‘Just being J.C.’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- On Saturday, Sept. 21, Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Jordan Clarkson was in the midst of one of his favorite off-court activities -- riding a scooter around downtown -- as Benjamin and Megan Scott were taking photos with their wedding party at Voinovich Park.

The rest, as they say, is history. Clarkson jumped in for a few snaps and the couple’s day became even more special.

“Somebody said, ‘That’s Jordan Clarkson,’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ I just jumped in a photo,” Clarkson explained following practice Thursday afternoon. “Just being J.C. I was on a Bird and rolling around Cleveland enjoying the weather. Right there by the Cleveland sign. I rode around the whole downtown area, over the bridge by Town Hall, too. I was everywhere. I went by the football stadium, then my last little turn before I went home and they were there.”

Clarkson was a bit underdressed for the occasion, wearing a Tupac T-shirt, shorts, sneakers and hat, but the couple didn’t seem to mind. Benjamin recently posted a few pictures on Instagram. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers coach John Beilein learned lessons from preseason, vows to adapt

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- After a needed day off Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein arrived to Thursday’s practice with clear eyes and a fresh perspective.

Frustrated following Tuesday’s preseason finale, a game in which the Cavaliers were blown out by the Boston Celtics’ B Team, Beilein talked through his disappointment with members of the front office and his coaching staff in the hours after.

It was a good early lesson for the 66-year-old coach who is trying to get acclimated to the NBA. A difficult moment that caused him to alter his approach a touch.

“We really took today as a walk-and-talk to reevaluate some of the things we were doing,” Beilein said following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “We have more data now after two weeks of practice of who we really are and now, we've got to evolve. So I think our coaching staff is really good at adapting, and we're adapting on the fly. It's a bit of a moving target sometimes because of the injuries, but we'll find a way. That's the only way I know. Personally why I'm still coaching 45 years later is (because) I continue to adapt." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: