Daily News - October 17, 2019

NBA Season Preview: What To Watch For In The Central Division

Author: Morten Jensen

Publication: Forbes.com

Last year’s draft selection of Collin Sexton was meant to provide Cleveland with their long-term point guard. Instead, Sexton appears likely to be moved to the shooting guard position to hand over that responsibility to newcomer Darius Garland, selected fifth overall in June’s NBA draft. Garland, who missed all but five games at Vanderbilt due to a meniscus injury, is considered the far superior ball-handler and pull-up shooter, which necessitates the ball going through his hands.

Garland’s presence doesn’t exclude Sexton’s importance within the Cavaliers however. At 6’2 and a sturdy 190 lbs, Sexton is able to slide over to the two-guard, especially after having a year’s worth of game experience. The 20-year-old canned 119 three-pointers last season at a surprising 40.2% accuracy with only 63.9% of those makes being assisted. There’s an intriguing interchangeability forming with the young duo, both being able to create off their own dribble, and move off the ball.

Defensively, it’s a different story. On shot-attempts guarded by Sexton, opponents shot 8.2% percent better than their average overall. Sexton allowed a 18.1 percentage point increase near the rim, and 4.9 from behind the arc. Garland, who is slimmer and less physical, also enters the league with a shaky reputation as a defender. The combination of Garland and Sexton in the backcourt, for now, appears to be competent on one end, and close to unplayable on the other, which opens the door of staggering their minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs’ Matthew Dellavedova, scrappy like our town, predicts good things this season: My Cleveland

Author: Grant Segall

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cleveland, Ohio - Matthew “Delly” Dellavedova is a beloved Cleveland Cavalier, known for defending fiercely and diving recklessly for loose balls. He, Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love are the only members of the 2016 championship team still here.

Without superstar Lebron James, the team struggled last year. But Delly’s upbeat about the Cavs’ season starting Wednesday in Orlando.

Cleveland creds: here from mid-2013 through mid-2016 and since last December

Age: 29

Schooling: St. Mary's College, California; psychology major; Academic All-American

Height: 6-foot-4 - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Former Cavaliers fan favorite Channing Frye lands gig on NBA TV’s ‘GameTime’

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cavs.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With his knowledge of the game and effervescent personality, you knew it would only be a matter of time before former Cavaliers fan favorite Channing Frye would get into broadcasting.

Frye, who made the “Road Trippin'” podcast an enjoyable mashup of inside basketball chatter and random side conversations just by being himself, will join NBA TV’s rotating group of analysts on “NBA GameTime” this season.

“NBA GameTime,” a nightly program with highlights and analysis, has a stacked roster of 16 former players that includes Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin McHale, Chris Webber, Kenny Smith, Isiah Thomas, and Grant Hill, so it’s not clear how often Frye will appear. But, since the show airs so often, the 2016 NBA champion with the Cavs should have plenty of opportunities to make an impact. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

