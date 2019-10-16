Daily News - October 16, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Matthew Dellavedova exits preseason finale with right thumb sprain, will not return

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers starting point guard Matthew Dellavedova left Tuesday night’s preseason finale with a sprained right thumb and will not return.

Dellavedova suffered the injury early in the second quarter while trying to attempt a shot that was swatted by Celtics center Tacko Fall. Dellavedova was clearly in pain, holding it as he exited at the 10:56 mark of the second quarter. After meeting briefly with trainer Steve Spiro, Dellavedova went to the locker room for further examination. He was ruled out shortly after.

Despite not being able to play, Dellavedova returned to the bench about midway through the second quarter, sitting next to camp invite J.P. Macura.

Dellavedova started his third straight game at point guard, dishing out five assists and grabbing three rebounds in nine minutes before leaving. With Dellavedova ruled out, rookie Darius Garland playing on a minute restriction and Brandon Knight resting, the Cavaliers used last year’s eighth-overall pick Collin Sexton at point guard to finish the first half. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ dress rehearsal loss to Boston Celtics, 118-95, shows obstacles ahead: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- The best thing about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ preseason? It’s over.

The Cavs lost their finale to the Boston Celtics’ B team, 118-95. The Celtics, seeing all they needed from their regulars ahead of the season opener, left nine players back home, including the entire starting five from Sunday’s dominant performance. A few key bench pieces were also held out.

It didn’t matter. The Cavs couldn’t capitalize.

“I’m certainly disappointed with the score,” head coach John Beilein said following the loss. "I’m really disappointed we couldn’t execute a lot of things. It’s not going to be easy. We’ve just got to press on and learn from it.”

The Celtics cruised past the sloppy and wounded Cavaliers, who look like they need at least a few more weeks to build continuity before heading to Orlando on Oct. 23 for the first game of the 2019-20 season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers release Sindarius Thornwell, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, J.P. Macura and Daniel Hamilton, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers released four players following Tuesday’s preseason finale against the Boston Celtics, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Sources say Sindarius Thornwell, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, J.P. Macura and Daniel Hamilton were informed late Tuesday night, as the Cavs moved closer to figuring out who will claim the final roster spots before Saturday -- the last day to release a player and not incur a per-day cap hit.

Centers Jarell Martin and Marques Bolden, the duo that combined to play 48 minutes in Tuesday’s 118-95 loss, have survived the first round of cuts. However, neither player has officially made the team, sources say. The Cavs will continue to monitor the rest of the league for potential roster additions, seeing which guys get cut loose. They entered training camp short on wings. That area thinned out even more with Dylan Windler getting a stress reaction in his left leg.

The plan remains for the Cavs to keep 14 players on the roster, one below the maximum allowed, heading into the regular season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

