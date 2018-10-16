Daily News - October 16, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Why Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to make Kevin Love mad

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Back in 2016, about three months prior to the Cleveland Cavaliers' improbable championship comeback, head coach Tyronn Lue challenged Kevin Love, telling the All-Star to be more aggressive and demand the ball from his teammates -- specifically LeBron James.

Lue, as he's been known to do, attached a few expletives to his message.

That's one of Lue's coaching strengths. He's been around the game's top minds, played alongside countless Hall-of-Famers and knows how to get through to players. The message -- and word choice -- varies based on the intended target. But it never comes from a disrespectful place.

Love, the third wheel at the time, needed that push. What followed was arguably his best stretch of hoops in Cleveland and something that has stuck with Love since. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

11 questions for Cleveland Cavaliers that will shape the season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2018-19 season, the first after LeBron James' departure, with numerous questions.

Are playoffs a realistic goal? Will head coach Tyronn Lue maximize the talent on this roster? How good of a coach can he truly be without James? Is Kevin Love capable of being a No. 1 option once again?

A little while ago, I asked fans on twitter to submit their own questions, ones they believe will help shape the season.

Here are the most popular responses, with answers to each: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman: 'We feel strongly that Larry Nance Jr. can be a special player for a long time'/strong>

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two days before opening the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers accomplished one of their primary goals, keeping Larry Nance Jr. in Cleveland for the long haul.

The two sides agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $44.8 million shortly before the 6 p.m. deadline on Monday night.

"We are extremely excited to have Larry in a Cavaliers uniform long-term," general manager Koby Altman said in a press release. "His athleticism is off the charts and his positive attitude, work ethic and most importantly, his desire to be in Cleveland embodies all that we want out of our players both on and off the court.

"We look forward to watching his continued development and feel strongly that Larry can be a special player in this league for many years to come." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: