Daily News - October 15, 2018

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr previews new season for BBC Sport

Author: Laura Savvas

Publication: BBC

As a child, Larry Nance Jr couldn't help but be influenced by basketball.

His father - three-time NBA All-Star Larry Nance Sr - won the league's first Slam Dunk Contest; his home town - Akron, Ohio - is the birthplace of the legendary LeBron James.

It came as little surprise, then, that Nance Jr should forge a career in the sport.

Now 25, he is preparing for his second season at the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom he joined from the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

A move back to the city he loves was followed by the Cavs taking his father's number out of retirement for him - which he says was a "dream come true".

James, his idol, has since moved in the opposite direction.