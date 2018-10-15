Daily News - October 15, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr previews new season for BBC Sport
Author: Laura Savvas
Publication: BBC
As a child, Larry Nance Jr couldn't help but be influenced by basketball.
His father - three-time NBA All-Star Larry Nance Sr - won the league's first Slam Dunk Contest; his home town - Akron, Ohio - is the birthplace of the legendary LeBron James.
It came as little surprise, then, that Nance Jr should forge a career in the sport.
Now 25, he is preparing for his second season at the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom he joined from the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
A move back to the city he loves was followed by the Cavs taking his father's number out of retirement for him - which he says was a "dream come true".
James, his idol, has since moved in the opposite direction. - CLICK HERE to read full story.