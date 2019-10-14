Daily News - October 14, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers use third preseason game as audition for end-of-roster guys, get crushed by Celtics 118-72: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- With their final preseason game Tuesday night against these same Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers having a few players dealing with nagging injuries, head coach John Beilein wanted to use Sunday’s matinee as an audition for the end-of-roster guys who haven’t received much action in the preseason.

The audition tanked. If this was American Idol, no one would be going through to Hollywood.

Resting two of their usual starters, and playing without at least three others that are likely going to be in the customary regular-season rotation, the Cavs were completely overmatched by the playoff-hopeful Celtics, getting crushed 118-72 inside a lively TD Garden.

“A lot of people, a lot of different places,” Beilein said following the loss. "I didn’t even know who was going to start until a little bit before the game. We had a crossmatch of different people trying to morph into new positions and play. It didn’t work so well. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dan Gilbert seems to be in better shape, his mind is 'really sharp,’ says Kevin Love after visiting with Cavaliers owner Saturday

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The low point of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ mini preseason road trip came in Boston Sunday -- a 46-point decimation by the Celtics.

The highlight happened almost 24 hours earlier, when the Cavs spent a memorable afternoon visiting owner Dan Gilbert at his house in Franklin, Michigan.

“Thought it was great,” Kevin Love told cleveland.com prior to Sunday’s game against Boston. “He seems to be in a lot better shape and his mind is really sharp.

“I hope it meant a lot to him and his family that we went over there and guys will continue to keep in contact with him.”

The Cavs played their second preseason game in Detroit Friday night. In the past, the team has flown to its next destination immediately. But instead of traveling to Boston after the close loss, the Cavs went back to the team hotel, staying one extra day in Detroit so they could bus about 20 miles to Gilbert’s mansion. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Celtics Pull Away from Wine & Gold Early

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

After failing to hold onto a lead in Saturday's preseason matchup against Detroit, the Wine & Gold struggled to keep up with the Celtics in Beantown on Sunday afternoon, falling to Boston, 118-72, for their second-straight loss of exhibition play.

Both teams came out of the gates sluggish with the first basket not falling until Boston's Kemba Walker drilled a trey in the third minute of action. The Cavs would score the next four points, but failed to hold a lead for the rest of the game.

Cleveland's rough going on Sunday was partly due to the fact that a number of veterans, including Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, were sidelined for rest. Rookie guard Darius Garland was also unavailable for the Cavs.

One veteran who did see time was third-year pro Sindarius Thornwell, who tallied a team-high 12 points in the loss. Thornwell was also 3-4 from the floor and 1-1 from downtown. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

