Daily News - October 14, 2018

Cavaliers say they're eager to follow Tyronn Lue's go-go command

Author: Ryan Isley

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio - When the Cleveland Cavaliers take the floor to open the regular season Wednesday night in Toronto, it will be the first time they have done so without LeBron James since 2013.

It also brings a new offensive philosophy.

The days of standing around and watching James dominate the ball are done. The Cavs will now look to play faster, as well as pass the ball more.

"We have to play with pace," coach Ty Lue said. "The style of play we want to play, I think everyone is involved that way. I think everyone has fun that way." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers waive four players, including Isaiah Taylor, as roster trimmed to 14

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers waived four players on Saturday afternoon, trimming the roster down to 14.

The Cavs waived Bonzie Colson, Kobi Simmons, Emanuel Terry and Isaiah Taylor.

Colson and Terry were always considered long shots to make the final roster. Simmons arrived at camp believing he had a chance to battle with Taylor for the third point guard spot.

Taylor recently suffered a stress fracture in his leg and told cleveland.com that he could be out for a month. Despite a strong camp and head coach Tyronn Lue's support, the Cavs waived Taylor about 30 minutes after announcing their first three roster cuts. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers notebook: Coach Tyronn Lue vows to sit Cavs who don’t play with pace: ‘Everybody. Do the right thing’

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

INDEPENDENCE — Coach Tyronn Lue is so determined that the Cavaliers will play with pace this season that he’s ready to bench those who don’t comply.

Even starters.

“We’re going to have to and if not, guys are going to sit down,” Lue said Saturday after practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “We’ve got to play with pace. That’s the style we want to play, everyone’s involved that way, I think everyone has fun playing that way. You can see it the first half of Boston, how we played and everyone enjoyed that style, had fun, everybody touches the ball. We’ve got to demand that out of them as a coaching staff.”

When asked if that edict applied to starters, Lue said: “Yeah. Everybody. Do the right thing.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

