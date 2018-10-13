Daily News - October 13, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tristan Thompson, Cleveland Cavaliers out to prove naysayers wrong: 'We're a playoff team'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- As the Cleveland Cavaliers packed their bags inside the Michigan State locker room at the Breslin Center, the conversation centered on a fictional five-on-five basketball game, with players chiming in about who they would pick to build a squad capable of taking down a behemoth featuring Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Tristan Thompson was just getting out of the shower so he didn't participate.

But given the confidence he has shown in his team over the last few weeks, it wouldn't have been a surprise to hear him shout George Hill, Rodney Hood, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love and his own name from across the room.

OK, I'm being facetious. Thompson, however is not. At least, not when he talks about the Cavaliers chances this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers and the disappearing 3-pointer: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- After opening the preseason with two straight wins against the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers suffered a few setbacks.

Injuries caused head coach Tyronn Lue to shuffle his lineups and it seemed to disrupt the Cavaliers’ rhythm.

Lue said one of the preseason goals was to develop chemistry. The minor injuries prevented that. Lue also said he wanted the team to stay healthy. That didn’t really happen either -- although Kevin Love and Cedi Osman likely would have suited up had it been a regular season contest.

So what did Lue think about the preseason?

“I don’t know,” he said. “A lot of guys being in and out of the rotation. Having nagging injuries and that kind of hurt us. Guys playing different positions, trying to learn multiple positions when they’re just getting here so it was kind of hard tonight.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' thin frontcourt pounded by Blake Griffin in 129-110 loss to Detroit: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers' All-Star power forward rested his sore foot on the bench, making sure he's fully healthy for the regular season opener. The one on the other side for the Detroit Pistons took full advantage, overpowering Cleveland's undersized frontline in the preseason finale.

Blake Griffin -- who scored 29 points on 11-of-17 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range in 26 stellar first-half minutes and led the Pistons to a 129-110 win inside the Breslin Center on the campus of Michigan State -- also uncovered a potential problem area for the Cavaliers: frontcourt depth.

Kevin Love missed his third straight preseason game. The injury isn't serious and Love has praised what the Cavaliers accomplished in training camp. But his absence prevented the team from building even more on-court chemistry in game situations. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

