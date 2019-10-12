Daily News - October 12, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers squander big lead in first real preseason test, lose to Detroit Pistons 109-105: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT -- Both Tristan Thompson, one of the team leaders, and head coach John Beilein felt the Cleveland Cavaliers’ second preseason game against the Detroit Pistons would be a good, needed test.

It’s too early for measuring stick games, but after cruising against non-NBA team Buenos Aires San Lorenzo de Almagro in the exhibition opener Monday night, the Cavs wanted to at least see how their new style, system and talent matched up against a bona fide league foe.

The answer: Pretty well. Until the fourth quarter.

The Cavs squandered a 19-point lead in the second half, losing to the Detroit Pistons 109-105 on Friday night. Detroit rested last year’s leading scorer Blake Griffin, but used their other regulars, including All-Star center Andre Drummond. Only it was a quartet of backups that capped the massive comeback. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers willing to put Darius Garland in starting lineup immediately -- if he earns it

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein has used two different starting point guards in the first two preseason games. Neither of them have been rookie Darius Garland.

But that doesn’t mean Garland can’t work his way into the starting lineup in time for his official NBA debut on Oct. 23 in Orlando.

“If he’s able to practice enough and earn it, I have no qualms about that at all,” Beilein said. “But there’s a certain process you have to go through to be that starting point guard and whatever it’s going take. We will get him in when we think it’s best for the team to win.”

Last season, ex-coach Tyronn Lue opted to take it slow with Collin Sexton, recognizing the nightly challenge for a young point guard, wanting to keep Sexton from having too much responsibility early in the season, especially with veteran George Hill on the roster. It’s the hardest position in the NBA, one loaded with high-talent opposition, so Sexton came off the bench for the first 10 games before being named a starter. He held that job for the rest of the season. The Atlanta Hawks took a different approach with then-rookie lead guard Trae Young, starting him immediately and dealing with the growing pains. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Pistons Late Rally Sinks Cavs

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

In the regular season, that one would have left a mark.

Instead, Friday’s preseason loss is just a valuable life-lesson for this young squad, which relinquished a 19-point second-half lead and fell to the Pistons, 109-105, at Little Caesar’s Arena.

The Wine & Gold took the lead midway through the first quarter and cruised through the second and third frames, keeping the Pistons at a double-digit disadvantage through most of the second stanza.

But the Pistons methodically chipped away at Cleveland’s lead, tying the contest at 102-apiece when Bruce Brown split a pair of free throws with 1:42 to play, capping an 11-2 run. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: