Daily News - October 12, 2018

George Hill looking to be Collin Sexton's very own Tony Parker

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Collin Sexton grabbed his shorts, crouched down in a defensive stance and hounded George Hill all the way up the floor.

In that moment, one that has become customary during training camp practices, Sexton reminded Hill of someone from his past.

Himself.

"We're really competing and I'm trying to make it hard for him and he's making it hard for me and we're learning off one another and trying to make each other better," Hill told cleveland.com. "I have high expectations for him and I know he has high expectations for himself. At the same time I'm going to be one of his biggest fans for him to improve and do great things." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr. suffers sprained ankle during Thursday's practice; Isaiah Taylor sidelined with stress fracture

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will head into their preseason finale against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night shorthanded.

Larry Nance Jr. suffered a sprained right ankle during Thursday's practice. He will be out for the final exhibition game and re-evaluated over a period of several days. Isaiah Taylor, one of the training camp standouts, will also be sidelined for a little while with a stress fracture in his left leg.

According to the Cavaliers, Nance will undergo a period of treatment and rehab over the next several days and his status will be updated when appropriate. There's no word on his availability for the regular season opener on Oct. 17 in Toronto. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers to bring rookie Collin Sexton off the bench; George Hill named starting point guard

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue has settled on George Hill as his starting point guard to open the season, opting to bring prized rookie Collin Sexton off the bench.

"I think Collin has done a great job and I want him to understand the game, understand running our offense and understand picking and choosing his spots and G Hill is a great veteran to learn from," Lue said following Thursday's practice. "Watching him and talking to Collin every day and just teaching him is good for him.

"His day is going to come. His chance is going to come. His opportunity is going to come. Just learning the game and not putting so much pressure on him to start right away I think is good for him -- even though he's probably ready. From my mindset, I just want to make sure we ease him into it and he's comfortable and he's going to have his chance." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

