Daily News - October 11, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs adjusting to Beilein's system, plus the plan for Sexton and Garland

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

INDEPENDENCE, OH – Collin Sexton worked hard to improve his game during the offseason and he’s hoping it translates to success in John Beilein’s system. The second-year pro is adjusting to a new offense, coaching staff and philosophy.

“It’s something that none of us have experienced,” Sexton said. “It’s a new time of offense. It’s going to take time to adjust.”

He knows there will be growing pains, which is something he experienced as a rookie last season. The 20-year-old seems much calmer than he did a year ago, which should bode well for him while he adjusts to Beilein’s system.

“Just keep learning everyday because there’s new stuff that he puts in,” Sexton said with a smile.

All eyes will be on him and rookie guard Darius Garland. The young duo has grown close over the past few months. Some are worried about the two playing together, but Sexton isn’t concerned. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein encouraging Cavaliers bigs to shoot 3s without hesitation

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- As Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein was answering questions during his media session Thursday afternoon, he spotted big man Tristan Thompson launching 3-pointers from all around the arc alongside side coach Steve Frankowski. That’s part of Thompson’s post-practice routine these days, sometimes even mixing in a plethora of trailer 3s.

“He’s working on it. That’s still an experiment,” Beilein said. “He’s down there right now. And I love it. Once again, look at that, one in a row.”

Then Thompson made a second straight from the left corner. Moments later, Beilein finished his chat and walked toward the opposite hoop. Thompson kept launching. Finally, the 6-foot-10 center concluded his workout by nailing a handful in a row from the right corner and celebrating with his new coach, who has given Thompson -- and the other bigs -- the freedom to launch. Within reason, of course.

“If anything, when he gets this, if he never shoots a 3 all year, he’ll be a better foul shooter, he will be a better 15-footer, he’s getting a rhythm,” Beilein said. “He didn’t know what hand he was for a little bit. He was so left-hand dominant, and then we did a little work this summer, and he’s picked right up on it and loving it.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

A soft spot for former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt as he battles MS

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When David Blatt coached the Cavaliers, he didn’t have many friends in the media.

Part of the problem was Blatt’s background. He was one of the legendary Euroleague coaches, a big winner on the world’s stage outside the U.S.

Blatt had the same status in Europe as San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich does in the NBA. Popovich can be short and even insulting at times when answering questions. But he’s won a lot. He’s earned the reputation of a cranky but good-hearted elder statesman.

Blatt has a similar reputation in Europe. He was surprised when that didn’t accompany him across the ocean. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons, preseason game No. 2 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will play their second preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Cavs minute: The Cavs won their exhibition opener on Monday night, beating Buenos Aires San Lorenzo 120-89 at newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. … Head coach John Beilein said following Thursday’s practice that he will alter his starting lineup, wanting to experiment not only with his five starters but also his bench unit. … Beilein started Monday’s game with Brandon Knight, Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, but said not to read much into that for the opener on Oct. 23. … In the win Monday, Cleveland’s bench scored 81 points, getting a game-high 17 from Jordan Clarkson while rookie Kevin Porter Jr. tallied 16. … Clarkson, in the final year of his contract, led all Eastern Conference bench players in scoring. ... Darius Garland, the team’s fifth-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, made his unofficial NBA debut Monday, pouring in nine points and making all four of his shot attempts. … Neither John Henson nor Ante Zizic played in the first game, as both were dealing with soreness. … The Cavs’ official injury report for Friday is still to be determined, but Dylan Windler will be held out again. … The 26th-overall pick suffered a stress reaction in his leg prior to training camp, which has kept him from practicing during camp. ... Windler, who is expected to miss the entire preseason, will likely have a follow-up MRI when the Cavs return from this weekend’s road trip. … This is Cleveland’s second of four exhibition games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.