Daily News - October 10, 2018

Osman’s love of game, life have Cavs smiling widely

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Some guys are box-score players. You notice they’re on the court, but that’s about it. Then you look at the box score, only to see they finished with something like 15 points and nine rebounds.

Cavaliers swingman Cedi Osman will never be confused with that type of guy.

When Osman is on the floor, you know it, the rest of the Cavaliers know it, the opponent knows it. He is seemingly involved in every play. He hustles, he scraps, he has better-than-serviceable skills.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue has already said when Osman and Rodney Hood are on the floor together, which could be a lot this season, Osman will defend the opposing team's biggest wing threat. Knowing Osman means knowing he will cherish the challenge.

Little Stars Treated to Magical Night with the Cavs

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

With a wave of a magical wand, Quicken Loans Arena turned into the School for Witchcraft and Wizardry for a very special group of kids on Tuesday, October 9.

Forty pediatric cancer survivors were the stars of the night when the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the annual “Big Shots and Little Stars” fundraiser, to benefit Flashes of Hope and The Children’s Tumor Foundation. The night aims to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and featured Cavaliers players joined by Dumbledore, McGonagall and their spellbinding friends from Harry Potter.

More than 1,200 of Northeast Ohio's business and community leaders gathered at The Q for the event of the year on Tuesday, first enjoying a reception full of food and drinks, followed by an engaging stage show. Cavs General Manger Koby Altman and his staff, as well as Head Coach Tyronn Lue and his staff, were in attendance to see Cavs in-arena hosts Ahmaad and Nicole emcee the festivities, Flashes of Hope founder, Allison Clarke speak and Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert make an appearance. One of the highlights of the night was a special presentation of Little Star "All-Stars," former Little Stars who are now thriving in their lives.

Cavaliers report: Coach copies 12-second shot clock drill from his playing days to help Cavs pick up the pace

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

INDEPENDENCE — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue despised “blowout drills” when he played for the Washington Wizards’ Doug Collins for two seasons.

Now putting the Cavs through the most grueling training camp of his tenure, Lue has borrowed the tortuous conditioning session that Collins used following every off day.

In an attempt to get the Cavs to play the faster pace he’s long sought, Lue runs his players with a 12-second shot clock once or twice a week. Guard George Hill said a buzzer actually sounds. When it’s over, the losing group faces a penalty, like more running.

"We do it for eight minutes and they cry and complain. We did it for 15 minutes," Lue said of his days in Washington. "Times have changed now, it's a little different. It's really useful, though.

