Daily News - October 1, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers spend memorable day learning from 'ultimate team' at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DAYTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ team plane landed on one of the air strips at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base at 11 a.m. Sunday morning -- about five and a half hours before tipping off their annual Wine and Gold Scrimmage.

When they finally took the floor -- the same recognizable hardwood from Quicken Loans Arena that had been transported in trucks and assembled inside one of the hangars -- 1300 service men and women watched as starters George Hill, Rodney Hood, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. edged out the backups, 40-37, in one half.

The Cavs ran up and down the floor, pushing the pace in a way Lue demands this season. They zipped the ball from side to side. Kevin Love poured in a few 3-pointers. Sam Dekker showed off the athleticism that has impressed countless staff members in camp. Collin Sexton matched up against George Hill -- the same competitive battle that's seen in practice. Kobi Simmons, who is fighting for the final roster spot, dazzled the crowd with a dunk that Sexton bounced off the floor. Everyone but JR Smith, who was held out for precautionary reasons relating to his right hip, and Tristan Thompson (knee soreness), participated. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Preseason Takes Flight

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman JR Smith vented on social media Saturday afternoon after hearing from the league office about one of his new tattoos.

The annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage has traditionally been a fun and lighthearted -- although somewhat uneventful – occurrence. The guys get split into two teams, make a few buckets, play a little defense, the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team do their thing and afterwards, the players chuck free t-shirts into the stands.

All of those things happened again on Sunday afternoon. But the remainder of this year’s intersquad matchup – and the all-day events that led up to it – was like none the franchise has ever experienced.

This year, the Cavaliers traveled to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton where they played the annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage in a massive airplane hangar in front of an enthusiastic mix of fans and service personnel. The Wine squad, consisting mostly of probable starters, won – 43-35 – but that was almost incidental. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers hope visit with Air Force helps them fly through danger zone post-LeBron

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

FAIRBORN, Ohio — Here at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where the Cavaliers spent their Sunday, there’s a machine called a human centrifuge.

Maybe you know what these things are. Most of the Cavs didn’t. Some of the best pilots in the world climb into them and spin around at a rate of nine times the force of gravity.

Any faster, and the pilots would pass out. Maybe die.

Cavaliers players, coaches and front office staff stood at a safe distance on the base and watched in awe as Air Force technicians cranked the base’s new state-of-the-art $34.4 million centrifuge up to 20 Gs. Obviously, the cockpit was empty.

“It was crazy,” Cavs rookie Collin Sexton told The Athletic. “Never seen anything like it.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: