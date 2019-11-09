Daily News - November 9, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs Go Wire-To-Wire For First Road Win

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

WRAP-UP Friday’s contest had a lot of drama for a ballgame in which the Wine & Gold led from wire-to-wire.

The Cavaliers built a 21-point lead, saw the Wizards cut that to just a single point, then pulled away for their first road win of the season – a 113-100 decision at Capital One Arena.

Getting the 11th win in their last 15 visits to D.C., the Cavs got a great team effort – with seven players in double-figures, including four of five starters with at least 15 points apiece. Cleveland got big efforts from both rookies and another pair of double-doubles from Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.

Thompson was outstanding on both ends – finishing with a team-high 21 points to go with 12 boards, nine of those off the offensive glass. The ninth-year pro and longest-tenured Cavalier went 8-of-12 from the floor, adding three assists, three steals and a pair of blocks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers showcase young talent in 113-100 win against Washington Wizards

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- With ESPN’s bright lights shining on them, playing in front of a national television audience for the first -- and only -- time this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers showcased their wealth of young talent in a 113-100 win against the Washington Wizards.

Not a bad way to open a three-game road trip. It’s Cleveland’s first victory away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In the first seven games, the Cavs have leaned heavily on veterans Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love to set the tone with their play and leadership. On Friday night, it was about the Cavaliers’ next wave.

Helping the team get off to a spirited start with an explosive first quarter, fifth overall pick Darius Garland scored a career-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting in 32 productive minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland puts on show in front of mentor Bradley Beal: ‘He was destined for this a long time ago’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Before Darius Garland’s brief stint as a Vanderbilt Commodore, prior to him making it to the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Garland played for a different team: Brad Beal Elite.

Yes, that Brad Beal. The one who plays for the Washington Wizards. The 2012 third overall pick. The two-time NBA All-Star who entered Friday’s matchup against the Cavs ranked sixth in the NBA in scoring.

Back in 2017, Garland was the top player on Beal’s 17U AAU squad. At that time, Garland was a highly-touted prep point guard, already holding offers from Duke, Kansas, Louisville and a handful of other major programs.

Brad Beal Elite, formerly known as the St. Louis Eagles, the team Garland started playing for in 2015, competed against teams from the United States and Canada in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League -- the most competitive grassroots circuit in the country. That was one of the settings where the Cavs first scouted Garland in person and where Beal got a glimpse of Garland’s limitless potential. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: