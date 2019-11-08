Daily News - November 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards, Game 8 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-5) will open a three-game road trip against the Washington Wizards (2-5) on Friday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: Watch ESPN

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Wizards 119-106 on Feb. 8. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Why Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t concerned about Darius Garland’s poor start: ‘We believe in this kid’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- Following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts, the final one before heading on a three-game road trip, rookie Darius Garland and backcourt mate Collin Sexton went through drills under the watchful eye of head coach John Beilein.

First, Garland would initiate the action, snapping passes to a cutting Sexton. Then they would switch roles. When the extra session concluded, Cleveland’s youngsters took turns draining a handful of 3-pointers together.

The exciting guard duo -- expected to be vital building blocks in the Cavaliers’ renaissance -- is still learning how to thrive alongside one another.

It’s been much easier for Sexton, the sophomore who is second on the team in scoring. Garland, meanwhile, has had a vexing start to his NBA career. He’s simply trying to find his way. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Notes – Delly the Dad, Garland's struggles and dominant vets

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

INDEPENDENCE, OH – Matthew Dellavedova has been a great leader on and off the court for the young Cavaliers. He hopes to be an even better father.

Dellavedova and his wife Anna announced that they had a baby boy – Anders Ralph Dellavedova.

“Very lucky to have a healthy baby and a healthy wife,” Delly said. “I slept good the night before the game. I think I’m going to try to bank as much sleep as I can on this road trip.”

Dellavedova returned the Cavs on Tuesday after missing two games due to personal reasons. The veteran guard was all smiles when asked about his son. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

