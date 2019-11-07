Daily News - November 7, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

4 ‘small victories’ Cleveland Cavaliers can point to early in 2019-20 season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

That’s a big part of what this season is about. Wins will be tough to come by. Beilein knows it. That’s why the final score won’t be the lone measure for success. As general manager Koby Altman recently told cleveland.com, he wants to see the team fight every night, putting the team in competitive situations that will lead to exponential growth from the beginning of the season to the end.

“I love the fact that we’re competing and we’re in every game. I want it to be that way. I want to go out there to compete and try to win as many games as we can with this group because those are meaningful reps for our young guys,” Altman said.

The Cavs are 2-5. They’ve lost three straight games, giving up a rare chance to crack the .500 mark last week. But they’ve played hard and continue to show flashes of creating a fun, exciting style. They put a scare into the Boston Celtics, one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. They crushed likely playoff team Indiana in the home opener. They hung with five-win Dallas until the fourth quarter.

In a rebuild, those performances are meaningful. In the first few weeks, there are plenty of small victories, making the beginning of this season a success despite the five losses. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs honor Tallmadge vet who crawled across Boston Marathon finish line

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

The Cavaliers on Tuesday night honored U.S. Marine veteran Micah Herndon, the Tallmadge resident who crawled across the finish line at the Boston Marathon in April. Herndon ran the marathon to honor two friends and a British journalist who were killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2010.

Herndon gained national attention when he succumbed to leg cramps during the marathon and had to agonizingly crawl through the finish line on his hands and knees.

The Cavs brought Herndon and his family onto the court and presented him with a custom jersey with his name on the back.

Herndon’s marathon run landed him on “Good Morning America,” in the Boston Globe and other media outlets. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Keeping the Faith in Garland Despite Rocky Rookie Start

Author: Hayden Grove

Publication: SI.com

CLEVELAND -- Until Tuesday, Darius Garland never had to play against anyone like Boston's Kemba Walker or Marcus Smart.

Nor has the Cavaliers rookie been on the floor with an opponent like Dallas' Luka Doncic.

And Garland has certainly never squared off with an experienced backcourt like Washington's Bradley Beal or Isaiah Thomas.

Well, guess what?

Welcome to Garland's week.

When it comes to basketball, Garland is basically starting over. He is returning to school. Only now, he's taking advanced courses. - CLICK HERE to read full story.