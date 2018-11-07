Daily News - November 7, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Sam Dekker out 2 to 4 weeks with sprained left ankle

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Sam Dekker will be out approximately 2-4 weeks with a sprained left ankle.

Dekker went down awkwardly early in the third quarter of the Cavs' 102-100 loss against the Orlando Magic on Monday night and was assisted back to the locker room, unable to put any weight on his left foot.

Additional evaluation, including an MRI at the Cleveland Clinic Tuesday, confirmed a sprain.

Dekker entered the season as the team's lone backup power forward. He had been starting in place of the injured Kevin Love, who remains sidelined following surgery on his left foot. Love was to be re-evaluated following six weeks from his operation, which was conducted on Nov. 2. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Larry Drew’s contract, team’s huge challenge

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: The Plain Dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Scribbles in my Cavaliers notebook after they worked out a contract with Coach Larry Drew:

1. It seems as if this could have happened sooner, but at least it’s done. Larry Drew took a logical approach to his situation as “interim coach.” He’s not a kid who has never been in this situation before. He’s been the head coach for three years in Atlanta — three playoff appearances. He took a pounding for a season as a head coach in Milwaukee as the Bucks ripped up the roster. He replaced Tyronn Lue for 10 games last season (9-1 record).

2. Drew is extremely qualified to try and hold the Cavs together after the departure of LeBron James to the Lakers — and the firing of Lue as head coach after six games. The 60-year-old Drew is in his fifth season with the Cavs. The players know and trust him. He wanted more than just a raise for this season. He wanted a contract for next year. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsThunder Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

After a two-game road trip, the Wine & Gold are back at The Q to face their third Western Conference opponent of the season when the Oklahoma City Thunder come to town. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

After falling to the Orlando Magic in their most recent game, 102-100, on Monday night, the Cavaliers are looking to snap a three-game dry spell come Wednesday evening at The Q. Cleveland will look to bolster its offense once again after another solid showing against Orlando.

On Monday, the Cavs had at least six players score in double figures for the sixth time this season (Hill-22, Thompson-19, Clarkson-14, Smith-14, Hood-11, Osman-11). Cleveland also shot a season-high .512 (41-80) from the field, which included a .435 (10-23) mark from three-point territory. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

