Daily News - November 6, 2018

Cedi Osman takes blame for Cavaliers loss in Orlando: 'It was on me tonight'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO -- With his hood covering his wet hair and Beats headphones around his neck, Cedi Osman stared down at the floor inside the visitor's locker room at the Amway Center.

He was shaken. Disappointed. Sorry.

Nearly 40 minutes after his critical mistake played a key role in Cleveland's painful 102-100 loss against the Orlando Magic, Osman was still reeling.

"Obviously it was a bad pass. That was a huge mistake. I think it cost us the game," Osman said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers throw away chance at much-needed win, lose to Magic 102-100: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO -- After a furious second-half comeback, with plenty of key plays in critical moments and a brilliant third quarter, the Cleveland Cavaliers threw away their chance at a much-needed win in the closing seconds.

Literally.

Cedi Osman, Kyle Korver and George Hill all made costly mistakes late, leading to a crushing 102-100 loss against the Orlando Magic.

Following JR Smith's clutch 3-pointer with 41.9 seconds to put the Cavs up by five points, what seemed to be the dagger, with Smith validating head coach Larry Drew sticking with him, the Cavs were outscored 7-0 the rest of the way and left Orlando feeling like they squandered a win. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Drew, Cleveland Cavaliers agree on contract making him head coach

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO -- Larry Drew is no longer the "voice" of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's the head coach for the remainder of the season -- and possibly beyond.

Drew and the Cavaliers reached an agreement Monday evening, a little more than an hour before tipoff in Orlando.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Coach Drew to continue leading the team on the court. He brings important experience and many qualities that we expect to translate well with our team as the head coach," general manager Koby Altman said. "We're looking forward to the ways he can impact the team and help our players continue to grow and find success."

As part of the contract restructuring, Drew will receive a pay raise this season, league sources told cleveland.com. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

