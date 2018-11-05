Daily News - November 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, Game 10 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-8) wrap up their two-game road trip against the Orlando Magic (3-6) on Monday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs got blown out by the Magic 116-98 on Feb. 6, 2018.

#CavsMagic Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold wrap up their two-game road trip on Monday night when they take on the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland heads into Monday night's affair looking for their first road win of the season after dropping their most recent away game on Saturday night to the Charlotte Hornets, 126-94.

Despite the loss, the Cavs reserves continue to excel, putting up another solid performance with 56 points off the bench. Cleveland's reserves have now put up at least 40 points in eight consecutive games, their longest since a nine-game stretch in November 2010 (11/5/10-11/23/10). Cleveland is now averaging 48.6 bench points this season which is third-best in the NBA.

Cleveland's main weapon off the bench, Jordan Clarkson, has now scored in double figures in all nine games this season and ranks fifth among all NBA bench players at 15.8 points per game.

Dribbles: Free-falling Cavaliers still have no real plan

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Random dribbles on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who fell to a disastrous 1-8 following another blowout loss, 126-94 at the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

1. JR Smith led the Cavs in scoring with 14 points. That’s honestly all you really need to know about this game. Nothing against JR, but he was told last week, for a second time this season, that he wouldn’t be in the rotation.

2. A few games later, he leads the team in scoring.

3. Is anyone else wondering … what’s the plan here?

4. Smith talked about the state of things in great detail in an excellent postgame piece from Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. "Team is in a very weird place right now," Smith said, via Fedor. "We have to figure it out, whether it's a players-only meeting or coaches or front-office meeting or whatever it is, we have to figure it out and let everyone know what their individual role is and what to expect."