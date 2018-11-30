Daily News - November 30, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Koby Altman: Cavaliers will always be thankful for Kyle Korver's work ethic, character and dependability

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Shortly after 12 p.m. Eastern Time, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed their call with the league, making the Kyle Korver trade official.

The Cavs received swingman Alec Burks and two future second-round picks. The Cavs will get Utah's 2020 second-rounder and Washington's second in 2021 that Utah owned.

"Kyle's on-court accomplishments are well known," said general manager Koby Altman. "More importantly, though, Kyle is a great person and teammate. He sets an example in everything he does. His work ethic, character and dependability are all at a very special level and something we will always respect and be thankful for. We wish Kyle and his family the best as he continues his career back in Salt Lake City."

A team source used the terms "shocked" and "thrilled" when recapping the trade package with cleveland.com on Wednesday night. A source close to Korver said he was "appreciative" of the Cavs for sending him to Utah -- a place where his family is familiar and comfortable. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, Game 21 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-16) will conclude their two-game road trip against the Boston Celtics (11-10) on Friday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: This is the first matchup between the two teams since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals -- a contest won by Cleveland 87-79.

Cavs minute: This will be the first of four regular season games against the Celtics (Jan. 23 at BOS, Feb. 5 at CLE, Mar. 26 at BOS). ... During Wednesday's loss against the Thunder, the Cavs had three players grab double-digit rebounds. It was the first time that happened in a game since March 25, 2018 at Brooklyn. ... Collin Sexton recorded his first career double-double on Wednesday night, becoming the first rookie to post at least 20 points and 10 rebounds since Tristan Thompson on March 19, 2012. ... Sexton has scored in double figures in each of his 10 starts, including five 20-point efforts. He is averaging 18.9 points and shooting 47.8 percent from beyond the arc in 34.4 minutes while filling in for injured George Hill. ... Jordan Clarkson tallied a season-high 25 points in 32 minutes off the bench at Oklahoma City. He has scored in double figures in 18-of-20 games this season, including four 20-point outings. He ranks 4th among NBA bench players in scoring, averaging 16.0 points. Cedi Osman recorded his third career double-double on Wednesday, finishing with 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Making Moves And All That Jazz

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

As crazy as it sounds, a player doesn’t last 16 years in the NBA just by being a great player.

To last that long, this great player also must be a good teammate and a smart teammate. He must be a veteran who’s willing to teach others and one who picks up new systems easily. He’s a guy who doesn’t chafe the head coach or his teammates, is amenable to the media and is both admired by – and appreciative of – his fans.

It helps if that player has drained 2,238 three-pointers over the course of that career, putting him squarely on the doorstep to Springfield.

Much of this season has been about tough choices for the Cavaliers brass. And on Thursday, they made another one – dealing Kyle Korver to the Jazz in exchange for young swingman Alec Burks and a pair of future second rounders. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

