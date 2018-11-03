Daily News - November 3, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

#CavsHornets Game Preview

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold tipoff their two-game road trip on Saturday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs will try and right the ship come Saturday after dropping their most recent game to the Denver Nuggets, 110-91, on Thursday evening. Despite the loss, the Cavs showed heart on both ends of the court.

In terms of defensive production, Cleveland has been improving at gaining extra possessions. They have swiped at least 10 steals in three of their last four games, including 11 against Denver on Thursday. Since October 25, the Wine & Gold are averaging 11.0 steals per night.

The Wine & Gold also made it tough on the Nuggets right out of the gates, holding their opponents to just 15 points in the first quarter - the lowest scoring output in a single quarter by an opponent this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love undergoes surgery; expected to miss at least six weeks

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love had surgery on his left foot in order to address continued soreness and will be sidelined for at least six weeks, the team announced Friday.

According to league sources, the Cavaliers, Love and others made the final determination on Thursday to have surgery, believing it was the best course of action.

The surgery, conducted Friday and deemed successful, was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City by Dr. Martin O'Malley.

The injury first occurred during the preseason opener against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 2, and it kept him out for the final three exhibition games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets, Game 9 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-7) will open a two-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets (4-5) on Saturday night.

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Hornets 118-105 on March 28, 2018.

Cavs minute: This is the first of four regular season meetings between the two teams (Nov. 13 at CLE, Dec. 19 at CHA, April 9 at CLE). ... The Cavs have won nine straight contests over the Hornets, their longest active win streak against a single opponent. ... Cleveland is 13-1 in the last 14 meetings against Charlotte, which includes a 6-1 mark on the road. ... The Cavs have at least 10 steals in three of their last four games, including 11 against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Since Oct. 25, they are averaging 11.0 steals. ... The Cavs' reserves have put up at least 40 points in seven consecutive games. ... Collin Sexton, who scored 12 points against Denver, has reached double figures in five straight. ... Jordan Clarkson has now scored double-digits in all eight games this season. He ranks fourth among all NBA bench players in scoring, averaging 16.1 points. ... Tristan Thompson (2,700) is 51 defensive rebounds shy of passing Jim Chones (2,750) for the sixth-most in Cavaliers history. ... Kevin Love had surgery on his left foot and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks. Despite missing the last four games, Love still leads Cleveland in points (19.0), rebounds (13.5) and assists (3.5). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: