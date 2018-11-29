Daily News - November 29, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers get nasty reminder of NBA's business side, Larry Drew says team will try to stay the course

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kyle Korver rode the bus from the team hotel Wednesday night and hoisted shots pregame -- his usual routine on the road.

Then he was grabbed off the court and received the news that he had been traded to the Utah Jazz.

Tristan Thompson didn't get to say goodbye. Neither did Larry Nance Jr. Head coach Larry Drew couldn't comment at all during his pregame meeting with reporters because the trade hadn't yet been finalized. Channing Frye only got to say a few brief words to Korver because he saw him after the news. It all happened so quick. That's life in the NBA.

"I think veteran players that have been in this league, they understand the nature of this business and they know that anybody can be traded at any given time," Drew said. "I think it's young guys who've never been through this, I think they're the ones who kinda are looking around. But no, veteran guys have experienced it. Veteran guys have been in situations, they understand the nature of this business, how it works. I don't think I have to massage anything. We're going to try to stay the course as much as we can and just get ready for every game we have to play and not worry about anything else." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kyle Korver-less Cleveland Cavaliers run out of gas in 100-83 loss to Thunder: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Cleveland Cavaliers team leader Tristan Thompson said early Wednesday morning that the next step for the growing Cavaliers is finishing games.

Like many things, that remains a work in progress.

The short-handed Cavaliers, with just nine dressed players, played the Thunder even for one half. Only they couldn't keep up the rest of the way, losing 100-83.

Too much talent. Too much depth. Too stingy on defense.

The night started with Kyle Korver being traded to the Utah Jazz, stripping Cleveland of a key reserve. Korver had scored a season-high 22 points Monday night against the Timberwolves and was starting to be more comfortable in his role. With George Hill already out because of a sprained right shoulder, David Nwaba sidelined with knee soreness and Sam Dekker still hobbled by a sprained ankle, the Cavs ran out of gas in the second half. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jordan Clarkson still learning to deal with extra attention from defenses

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -- During Monday night's loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jordan Clarkson saw something he hadn't before: A hard blitz from an opponent.

Sure, Clarkson watched as the Cavaliers used the blitz during last season's postseason run -- a tactic designed to force the ball out of the primary scorer's hands. He had seen those defensive looks, usually reserved for star players, on film over the years. But he never felt it to that level. He was never the target.

"It's a sign of respect, being able to cause that much attention," Clarkson said. "But in those times, (helping) my teammates make plays, I was drawing a lot of attention, kicking it, passing it.

"This is my first time I've really seen a hard blitz like that, where they were really trying to get the ball out of my hands. Even when I was pulling back, they were still coming. It's part of the game. I was trying to read it, see it, figure it out."

In simple terms, the blitz involves two defenders hawking the ball-handler in the pick-and-roll. With the Timberwolves throwing an extra guy at him, usually a big that left the screen-setter, Clarkson finished with a season-low four points on 1-of-5 from the field and 0-of-4 from 3-point range. He also committed as many turnovers (two) as assists. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

