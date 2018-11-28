Daily News - November 28, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

George Hill 'progressing,' could return Wednesday against Oklahoma City

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- George Hill played four-on-four with teammates and coaches, taking contact once again, prior to the Cleveland Cavaliers leaving for their two-game road trip Tuesday afternoon.

He's "progressing," according to head coach Larry Drew. Hill could even make his return Wednesday night against Oklahoma City, a team source told cleveland.com.

As the next step, the Cavs had Hill go through the post-practice contact session and is expected to take part in Wednesday's shootaround in Oklahoma City. His official status will be determined after that, as the training staff wants to see how Hill responds after two straight days of on-court work.

If there are no setbacks, Hill will get the green light to suit up for the first time since Nov. 5, when he suffered a sprained right shoulder late in that game against Orlando. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder, Game 20 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (4-15) will begin their two-game road trip in Oklahoma City when they play the Thunder (12-7) for the second -- and final -- time this season on Wednesday night.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Thunder 95-86 on Nov. 7. That loss was the fourth of a five-game losing skid for Cleveland. In Cleveland, it’s about laying the foundation for a brighter future. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsThunder Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold hit the road on Wednesday night to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Tipoff from OKC is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

After having their win streak snapped at two games on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cavaliers are looking to get the wheels rolling again as they seek for their second straight road win.

Though they couldn't emerge victorious against Minny, the Cavaliers were once again exceptional from the free throw line, shooting 13-14 (.929). That was the club's sixth time connecting on at least .900 from the charity stripe this season.

In 2017-18, Cleveland shot .900 or better from the foul line on a franchise single-season best nine occasions. This season, Cleveland is shooting a .796 clip from the free throw line (second-best in the Eastern Conference and seventh in the NBA). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: