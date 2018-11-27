Daily News - November 27, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton’s hell week starts with teaching moment, as he makes way to opponent scouting report

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a demanding stretch that covers four straight matchups, Collin Sexton will see an All-Star point guard each night.

This is hell week for the promising rookie.

It started Monday night with a duel against one-time All-Star Jeff Teague and the Minnesota Timberwolves -- a team that was waiting for the surging teenager.

“You could tell he was on the scouting report,” Larry Nance Jr. said following the 102-95 loss. “You could tell they were ready for his little hesi (hesitation), they were ready for some of the stuff you’ve seen in the past couple games. And as you start putting up bigger numbers and you start playing well, that happens. Guys start scouting you and start preparing for what you’re going to do. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 'going in the right direction' despite win streak ending: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers’ two-game winning streak came to an end on Monday night, falling for the second time this season to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 102-95, in a game where offense wasn’t easy to come by for either squad.

Here are five observations:

'Going in the right direction'

The NBA is a bottom line business. Did you win or lose? It’s really that simple.

But this season is more complex for the rebuilding Cavaliers, who have been playing without three rotation players since early November. They are still finding their way after four years perched at the top of the Eastern Conference.

In Cleveland, it’s about laying the foundation for a brighter future. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' bench fizzles in 102-95 loss to Minnesota: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- David Nwaba's absence created a nasty domino effect for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

With Nwaba being held out because of right knee soreness, head coach Larry Drew needed to alter his rotation, putting Larry Nance Jr. in the starting lineup and breaking up a group that had been responsible for quick starts over the past week. Drew had no choice. The hope was Nance's length and athleticism would help combat the Timberwolves' size in the frontcourt.

But that one minor move forced a few changes to the second unit as well, which had a massive impact in Monday's 102-95 loss at The Q.

After going back and forth with the Timberwolves early, the Cavs' new-look reserve unit for one night -- Andrew Harrison, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Korver and Ante Zizic along with one of the starters -- got off to a terrible start in the second quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: