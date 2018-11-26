Daily News - November 26, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

David Nwaba has found niche with Cavaliers, at heart of three-game win streak

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have put together their best three-game stretch and it’s come on the heels of David Nwaba moving into the starting lineup.

The results might be a bit of a coincidence. But Nwaba’s increased role in conjunction with JR Smith’s leave of absence has led to a palpable difference in the team’s effort level, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

“I’ve always liked David from afar,” head coach Larry Drew said recently. “He’s just a guy who comes in and plays hard. You feel his presence when he’s out on the floor, whether he’s doing something on the offensive end or whether he’s doing something on the defensive end you feel his presence. I like the attitude that he brings as far as taking a challenge to whoever he guards. I don’t care who it is, he’s going to take the challenge. He may score on you, but he’ll step up to the plate and take the challenge. I admire that about any player that will do that.”

The Cavs have been searching all season for someone to take that defensive stopper role. In the first two games of the season, Cedi Osman got his shot against Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler. But Osman is being asked to carry a substantial offensive load -- and is also a bit grabby -- so it’s tough to ask him to guard the opponent’s best perimeter threat on a nightly basis. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsWolves Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers look for their third straight win when Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves come town on Monday night. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Monday night's affair, the Wine & Gold will look to build of their wire-to-wire performance from Saturday evening's, 117-108, win over the Houston Rockets.

With that win, the Cavs have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, both coming against teams (Philadelphia/Houston) with winning records. In the two victories, Cleveland is averaging 119.0 points, while shooting .508 from the field and .409 from three-point range.

On Saturday, specifically, Cleveland outrebounded Houston, 49-30, which was their 13th time tying or outrebounding an opponent this season. The Cavs set a season-high with 20 offensive rebounds, their most since they grabbed 22 offensive boards on 3/1/15 at Houston. On the season, Cleveland ranks third in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 12.7. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers bring two-game win streak into Monday’s home game against Timberwolves

Author: Michael Beaven

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers basketball has suddenly become fun again.

Kyle Korver exhibited this Saturday night when he swished consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter inside Quicken Loans Arena and flashed a smile as he ran back to play defense.

The crowd roared with approval as Korver’s 3s gave the Cavaliers a five-point lead en route to a 117-108 win over the Houston Rockets.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni wasn’t impressed and called a timeout, but Korver’s smile remained as he approached a fired-up Cavs huddle. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

