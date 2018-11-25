Daily News - November 25, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jordan Clarkson relishing new closer role for Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of the lingering questions heading into the season centered on the Cavaliers' closer role.

Last year, they put the ball in the hands of LeBron James and he delivered in the clutch more times than not. Poor Toronto Raptors.

In the years prior, it was some combination of James and Kyrie Irving, one of the league’s most ruthless late-game assassins. Wherever the ball ended up, those two were the initiators.

While it's taken more than a month, the Cavs may have their crunch-time guy. If the last two nights are any indication, it's Jordan Clarkson.

Collin Sexton has 'proven everybody wrong'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The scouting report on rookie Collin Sexton is clear: Go under screens and force him to make jumpers.

It's been that way since he was at Alabama. It's what the experts felt was his most glaring weakness heading into the NBA Draft.

The switch-everything Houston Rockets, getting their first look at Cleveland's rapidly-improving rookie, implemented that go-under strategy on Saturday night.

When there wasn't a screen, opposing players just sagged off to try to take away driving lanes. Bigs, guards, forwards, it didn't matter. Everyone took a crack at Sexton and approached it the same way, repeatedly daring him to knock down outside shots.

Cleveland Cavaliers take biggest step yet in 117-108 win against Houston Rockets: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who says the Cleveland Cavaliers are tanking?

One night after beating the Philadelphia 76ers, a likely playoff team, the Cavs followed that up with a 117-108 win against the surging Houston Rockets, who were playing without All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Getting real about Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and how it ended -- Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: The Plain Dealer

LOOKING BACK, GETTING A MIGRAINE

Here are some things Cavalier fans should consider:

1. After LeBron James delivered the 2016 title, he felt free to leave the team when his contract was up in the summer of 2018. The title wiped away whatever stain lingered from his 2010 departure and the insulting ESPN Decision show announcing he was going to the Miami Heat.

2. Once Kevin Durant went to the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016, the Cavaliers were in real trouble in terms of repeating as champions. Just as James rocked the NBA landscape when he left Cleveland for Miami (2010) and then returned home (2014), Durant turned the Golden State Warriors into a super team.

3. The Cavaliers had a healthy Kyrie Irving in the 2017 Finals. What happened? They lost in five games to Durant and the new-look Warriors. The power had shifted to the Warriors. Durant gave them a player physically gifted enough to at least stay with James.

