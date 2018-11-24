Daily News - November 24, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

‘Aggressive’ Rodney Hood creates his own opportunities on offense in Cleveland Cavaliers win against Philadelphia

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood spent most of Friday’s 121-112 win against the Philadelphia 76ers creating his own opportunities on offense, but it was an open look midway through the fourth quarter that was set to haunt him down the stretch.

With just under six minutes to play in the fourth, Hood missed a jump shot, but found himself wide open for a 3-pointer after Tristan Thompson tipped the rebound back out to him at the top of the arc.

Hood’s second attempt, this time from 3-point range, clanked off the rim.

“I was a little mad at myself,” Hood said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to get another chance.’”- CLICK HERE to read full story.

Andrew Harrison fits right in with Cleveland Cavaliers playing big minutes down the stretch against Philadelphia

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA — Third-year pro Andrew Harrison has not had a lot of time to make an impression on Cleveland Cavaliers fans, but the minutes he played in Friday’s 121-112 victory against Philadelphia certainly stood out to coach Larry Drew.

Harrison, signed to a two-way contract on Nov. 9 after appearing in one game for Memphis, scored five points and dished out five assists while playing nearly the entire fourth quarter as Cleveland won for just the third time this season.

“He had a terrific fourth quarter,” Drew said of Harrison. “He was good on both ends. He did a really good job getting us into our offense and just making plays. He made the right plays going down the stretch.”

Harrison’s feel for the game was evident as he found Jordan Clarkson for an open 3-pointer with 7:19 left that put the Cavaliers in front by five and moments later fed Tristan Thompson for a hook shot in the paint that increased the lead to seven with 6:53 left. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jordan Clarkson’s energy, offense spark Cleveland Cavaliers in fourth quarter against Philadelphia

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson is well aware that few places give opposing athletes a better chance to go back-and-forth with hometown fans like the City of Brotherly Love.

Beginning late in the third quarter of Friday’s 121-112 Cavs win at Wells Fargo Center, Clarkson engaged with a small but vocal group of Sixers fans seated across from the Cleveland bench. Make or miss, Clarkson and the fans exchanged words on a number of possessions. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets, Game 18 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (3-14) will host the Houston Rockets (9-8) in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams on Saturday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

