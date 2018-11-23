Daily News - November 23, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, Game 17 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (2-14) will play the first game of a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) on Friday night.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs were edged by the 76ers 132-130 on April 6, 2018. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Accepting the reality of JR Smith

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s time for a realistic view of the JR Smith situation.

Twice, the Cavaliers guard went public with his wish to be traded.

But here’s some news for Smith: The Cavs have been trying to trade him since the middle of last season — if not earlier.

Those efforts continued in the summer, and into this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

ESPN Draws Highest-Rated NBA Regular Season Game Since 2016 for Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Ben Cafardo

Publication: ESPN Media Zone

ESPN drew its highest-rated NBA regular season game since 2016 last night for its Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers telecast. LeBron James’ return to Cleveland generated a 2.6 metered market rating, up 18 percent from last year’s comparable game – Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – according to Nielsen. It’s the highest-rated ESPN NBA regular season telecast since the Golden State Warriors won their record 73rd game of the season in April 2016.

Last night’s game is now the highest-rated NBA telecast of the 2018-19 season across networks. It peaked with a 3.3 rating from 10:30-10:45 p.m. ET. In the Cleveland market, the ESPN telecast generated a 14.8 rating, making it the highest-rated ESPN NBA regular season game ever in the market. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James closes chapter with Cleveland return, and new reality sets in for Cavs

Author: Jordan Greer

Publication: Sporting News

CLEVELAND — LeBron James sprinted out of the tunnel at Quicken Loans Arena only minutes before Wednesday night's scheduled 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Fans donning James jerseys stood and cheered as the four-time MVP flowed right into warmups with his Laker teammates.

As Cavs coach Larry Drew put it before the game, "We recognize this is a big night for the city of Cleveland because a hero has come back."

James' image is inescapable at the Q. As the doors shut inside the media elevator, you see him hugging Kevin Love after the Cavs ended Cleveland's 52-year professional sports title drought with a comeback for the ages against the mighty Warriors. Head to section 103, and his image is plastered on the wall. Walk toward the visiting locker room, and there he is right next to Mo Williams. - CLICK HERE to read full story.