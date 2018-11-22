Daily News - November 22, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton’s first LeBron James experience started strong, then faded

Author: Scott Patsko

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With 6:46 to play in Wednesday’s game and the Lakers trying to catch their breath after back-to-back 3-pointers from Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton let his own 3-point attempt fly.

Already on a 10-0 run, a 3-pointer would’ve given the Cavs a 12-point lead, their largest of the game.

But Sexton’s shot rattled out.

LeBron James got the rebound and kickstarted a 15-3 run that allowed the Lakers to take control of Wednesday's game. While James' homecoming grabbed most of the attention – and Clarkson did his best to steal it late – Sexton's game provided glimpses of what the rookie point guard can do, and what he still has to improve.

LeBron James: I tried to give everything I could to Cleveland

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James scarfed down a Galley Boy from Swenson's and sipped a large banana milkshake while greeting a few old friends, including Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman who made the lengthy stroll down the hallway for a bro-hug and brief chat.

James was sitting inside the visitor's locker room at Quicken Loans Arena, an unfamiliar place. Yet, he felt right at home.

Making his first trip back to Cleveland since leaving for the second time as a free agent, James had just put the finishing touches on another masterpiece, scoring 32 points on 11-of-20 from the field to go with 14 rebounds and seven assists. He led the Lakers back from a fourth-quarter deficit, tallying 11 of his 32 in the final 8:27.

LeBron James carries Lakers to 109-105 win in Cleveland homecoming

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just as he had done so many other times throughout the course of his remarkable career, LeBron James lifted his team on his burly shoulders and carried them to victory.

Only this time, it was the Los Angeles Lakers. Against his old team.

Inside his familiar palace, playing beneath the countless banners he was responsible for hanging, including the one from the 2016 NBA title, and with a feisty Cavaliers bunch looking to spoil his homecoming, the kid from Akron led the Lakers to a 109-105 come-from-behind win.