Daily News - November 21, 2018

Rookie Tales ... With Larry Nance Jr.

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Even as the son of an NBA great, Larry Nance Jr. didn’t arrive into the Association with much fanfare. And that’s probably just how Cleveland’s low-key big man wanted it.

After a successful four-year career at Wyoming – after starring locally with Revere – the younger Nance was drafted by one of the league’s iconic franchises, the L.A. Lakers, with the 27th overall pick in the 2015 Draft.

That first season in Los Angeles was a memorable one – but not all for positive reasons. Kobe was soaking in the love of his farewell tour, but the team itself was floundering on the floor, putting together just 17 wins on the season. Nance Jr. – part of a rookie class that included the No. 2 overall pick (D’Angelo Russell) and 34th overall (Anthony Brown) – appeared in 63 games that season, starting 22, averaging 5.5 points and 5.0 boards in just over 20 minutes per night.

Nance Jr. has come a long way since then – namely back to his hometown, where his current squad will face his former squad in one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of the season on Wednesday night at The Q. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Game 16 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-13) will welcome LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (9-7) to The Q for their lone visit on Wednesday night.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: Watch ESPN

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Lakers 127-113 on March 11, 2018.

Cavs minute: Wednesday marks the first of four games in a six-day stretch for the Cavaliers. ... It's one of two meetings between the Cavs and Lakers this season, with the second coming on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles. ... The Cavs are 7-1 in their last eight meetings against the Lakers. ... During Monday's loss against the Pistons, the Cavs had six players reach double figures in scoring. ... Cleveland has had that happen nine times in 15 games. ... Collin Sexton has started the last five games for an injured George Hill. Sexton is averaging 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists in 33.2 minutes during that stretch. ... Jordan Clarkson has scored in double figures in 14 of Cleveland's 15 games and ranks 4th among all NBA bench players, averaging 15.4 points. ... The Cavs rank last in 3-pointers made, averaging just 8.2. Last season, the Cavs averaged 12.0 makes to rank third in the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers better off without JR Smith: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Prior to the season tipping off, before lengthy losing streaks, injuries, horrible body language, complaints over playing time and overall disharmony shattered the Cavaliers' original plan to compete this season, one member of the organization stood underneath one of the baskets inside Cleveland Clinic Courts and spoke highly of JR Smith.

My rebuttal was pointed: What happens when things start to go bad? Will you still be raving about his attitude when he's removed from the rotation because two years of poor play quickly turns into three?

"That's a question no one can answer," he replied.

Until now.

In a move that both sides needed, Smith is gone. The team announced Tuesday that the testy shooting guard, who had publicly requested a trade earlier this season and reiterated that once again following Monday's blowout loss, "will no longer be with team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

