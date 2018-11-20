Daily News - November 20, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers star JR Smith has written a children’s book

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers sharpshooter J.R. Smith can add another title to his LinkedIn page: author.

Smith has teamed up with his brother, former New York Knicks teammate Chris Smith, to write a children’s book called “HoopSmiths.”

The Mascot Books release, with illustrations by Kris Carter, tells the true story of two young brothers who dream of playing the NBA but learn they need each other to succeed. “With their dad’s coaching and encouragement, J.R. and Chris learn the value of teamwork both on and off the court,” according to the book’s logline.

"Their goal is to teach children about teamwork, good sportsmanship, and achieving goals in spite of obstacles," Mascot Books said in a release.

Cavaliers eager to face LeBron James again after years of success, playoff runs with him

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT — JR Smith and Kyle Korver know what it’s like to go against LeBron James.

Wednesday night when the 2-13 Cavaliers host the Lakers in LeBron’s return to Cleveland, things will feel a little different. James played with the Cavaliers in the last four seasons, winning the 2016 NBA Finals. He then left Cleveland in the summer for the second time, signing a deal with the Lakers.

gone already are the heights of playing with the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion.

The Cavaliers are an NBA-worst 2-13 this season after Monday night's 113-102 loss to the Pistons in Detroit. James and the Lakers are not dominant. But they are playing much better, winning seven of their last 10 and are 9-7, which is good for a share of the seventh seed in the Western Conference with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cleveland Cavaliers rocked in 113-102 loss to Pistons, with LeBron James’ return to Cleveland up next

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

DETROIT — The Cavaliers entered Detroit on Monday right after four days off with LeBron James' return to Cleveland just on the horizon.

But they had the Pistons to contend with. And Detroit was dominant from start to finish as it topped the Cavs, 113-102.

The Cavs had no answer for the Pistons defensively, whether it was trying to handle the duo of Andre Drummond or Blake Griffin in the paint, or containing the 3-pointer.

Drummond (23 points, 15 rebounds) and Griffin (21 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles. As a team, the Pistons outscored the Cavs, 52-34, in the paint.

