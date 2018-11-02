Daily News - November 2, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Larry Drew, Cavaliers making progress in contract talks; Thursday's loss shows why he wants new deal
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Larry Drew left Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday night without a restructured contract. All he carried was the weight of another blowout defeat for the Cleveland Cavaliers, this time it came from the seven-win Denver Nuggets.
The 19-point drubbing highlights why Drew wants a new deal before becoming the interim coach for the remainder of this year -- and possibly beyond.
It's also why the Cavaliers seem to be inching toward that.
"Talks are moving forward in a positive direction," Drew said Thursday night. "There's some progress being made. Things are moving in the right direction." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers' bad habits return in 110-91 loss to Nuggets: Chris Fedor's instant analysis
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The good vibes that surrounded the Cavaliers after appointing Larry Drew "acting" coach lasted five quarters.
One game after routing the hapless Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland got off to a magnificent start Thursday night, able to carry that repaired confidence into the first quarter while building a 12-point lead against the lethargic Denver Nuggets. But as has been the case for seven of the eight games during a drama-filled and gloomy season, the Cavs couldn't sustain that level of play.
It vanished quickly, as the Cavs lost 110-91.
"We just could not recover," Drew said. "And as I told the guys at halftime, I mean looking at that second quarter, you would've thought if you had known who played last night, you would've thought we were the team that played last night because we just, we could not sustain the energy we did in the first quarter." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland announced as host of 2022 NBA All-Star Game; Cavaliers 'excited to show off city on international stage'
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Flanked on stage by the numerous people that made it possible, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver officially announced Cleveland as the host of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will be held at newly-renovated Quicken Loans Arena on Feb. 20, 2022.
"We all felt it was fitting if we could bring another All-Star Game here to Cleveland," Silver said. "We will make this another remarkable event in NBA history."
The league will be commemorating its 75th anniversary.
The Cavaliers previously hosted the annual gathering of stars in 1997, when the NBA celebrated its 50th anniversary. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
