Daily News - November 19, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons, Game 15 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-12) will travel to Detroit for their second matchup of the season against the Pistons (7-6) on Monday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Pistons 110-103 in Detroit on Oct. 25, 2018.

Cavs minute: This is the second of four meetings between the Central Division rivals. The final two games of the season series will be played on March 2 and March 18 at Quicken Loans Arena. ... In the first meeting, Cleveland's bench scored a season-best 64 points. ... Tristan Thompson (2,749) is two defensive rebounds shy of passing Jim Chones (2,750) for the 6th-most in franchise history. ... This season, Cleveland has outrebounded their opponent in 11 of 14 games, including each of the last five. ... Collin Sexton scored a career-high 24 points in Wednesday's loss against the Wizards. Sexton ranks fourth among rookies in scoring, averaging 12.9 points. ... David Nwaba has reached double figures in scoring in two straight games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James: Cavaliers’ trading of Kyrie Irving was ‘beginning of the end for everything’

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

LOS ANGELES — The day the Cavaliers agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, LeBron James was signing jerseys for Upper Deck in Santa Monica, California.

When then-coach Tyronn Lue, also in California at the time, found out what was about to happen, he drove out to see James and put him on the phone with Cavs general manager Koby Altman.

James was adamant on the call — do not trade Irving, especially to the Celtics. By the end of the call, according to four separate accounts of people present for the conversation, Altman told James the trade would not occur.

Minutes later, on Aug. 22, 2017, word broke that the Cavs agreed in principle to send Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round pick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

From Cavaliers Zero To Mental Health Hero - Kevin Love Is Tackling Tough Issues

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

When it comes to toughness in the NBA, few can question Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. During last year's NBA Playoffs, Love played through a partially torn ligament in his left thumb and this season tried to play through a nagging toe injury before the team shut him down to properly rehabilitate. Mentally, Love's toughness also cannot be questioned.

Last season, amid all of the Cavaliers constant chaos, Love opened up to the world about a problem many people suffer from. In an open letter published to The Players Tribune, Love bravely shared that he suffered from anxiety and depression. Through his story, Love shared with the world that despite his celebrity status, he is just like everyone else. More often than not, most people are afraid they suffer from anxiety or depression due to the stigma that it carries, especially amongst men. With Love opening up, it also opened up a dialogue to allow people to also speak out about what they are dealing with.

Through that open dialogue, Love implored people who read his story to reach out with theirs. The reception he received was way more than he could ever expect. According to Love, thousands of people around the world reached out to him to share their stories and he is still trying to reply to all of them. Reading through everything everyone sent him, Love knew more than ever that no is alone in this fight. Every single story struck a chord with him and truly showed to him that his letter's title is true - everyone is going through something. - CLICK HERE to read full story.