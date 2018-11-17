Daily News - November 17, 2018
Collin Sexton making it tough for Larry Drew to start George Hill when he returns
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- George Hill worked alongside Andrew Harrison on ball-handling drills Friday morning while rookie Collin Sexton launched jumper after jumper at the opposite hoop.
Hill is getting closer to a return from a sprained right shoulder, which has sidelined him since suffering the injury late in the game against Orlando on Nov. 5. But his starting point guard spot may be gone when he gets back, pried away by the rising youngster who has started to blossom since stepping into the lead role.
"Some guys are just like that. They develop a rhythm to playing. There are just guys who feel more comfortable starting than coming off the bench," head coach Larry Drew said following Friday's practice. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kyle Korver's return won't bump David Nwaba from rotation, says Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kyle Korver returned to practice on Friday afternoon and expects to be in the lineup Monday when the Cleveland Cavaliers play their next game against Detroit.
This uncommon break in the schedule, four days between games, was perfect timing for Korver to stay off his sore right foot and he "feels good" after the extra rest.
"I wasn't in a terrible spot, it was just looking at our schedule it's a really unique stretch where we only had a couple of games over a week," Korver said. "Just sitting down with the medical staff and saying, 'Hey, take a few days here.' I feel really good. Ready to go." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
GHill and Cedi Surprise Local Shoppers
Author: Joe Gabriele
Publication: Cavs.com
Instead of filling up the stat sheet, on Friday two Cavaliers players filled up grocery bags instead.
Instead of a going to the free throw line, George Hill and Cedi Osman stepped up to the grocery line on Friday, surprising shoppers at Giant Eagle City View in Garfield Heights to kick off the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving.
Customers were certainly surprised when they pushed their carts up to the register and realized that the usual cashiers had been replaced by NBA players. Hill and Osman scanned everything from deli meat to milk to cookies and everything in between. They took coupons and advantage cards. What they didn’t take: payments. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
